Scorpio Tankers orders 55 BWTS from Ecochlor, takes stake in company

JULY 24, 2018 — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has signed an agreement to purchase 55 ballast water treatment systems from Maynard, MA, headquartered Ecochlor, Inc. Installations are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 and continue to the end of 2022.

Scorpio Tankers will also become a minority shareholder in Ecochlor.

Emanuele Lauro, Chairman & CEO of Scorpio Tankers said, "We are delighted to be working with Ecochlor, given their best-in-class technology. Reliability and quality were primary considerations for us, given our commitment to safeguarding the environment and complying with the complex regulatory guidelines for ballast water treatment."

Ecochlor says that the product carriers that will be retrofitted with the Ecochlor system range from 38,000 DWT to over 100,000 DWT.

"We are honored to have been selected by Scorpio Tankers as their BWTS compliance partner and welcome Scorpio Tankers as a shareholder in our company," said Steve Candito, CEO, Ecochlor. "Scorpio Tankers has a reputation of being a leading owner and operator in the tanker industry. Their commitment to excellence along with the superior efficacy of our treatment system and lifetime commitment to servicing their vessels will guarantee compliance for their fleet worldwide."