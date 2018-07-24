MARAD awards $20 million in Small Shipyard Grants

JULY 24, 2018 — The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) today awarded more than $20 million in grants to support capital improvements at 29 U.S. small shipyards as a part of its Small Shipyard Grant program.

"These grants are an investment in our country's small shipyards and will help create good jobs for America's workers," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Small shipyards vary in size, but must have under 1,200 production employees to be eligible for grant awards. They play a significant role in the U.S. maritime sector, contributing to the national economy, supporting national security, maintaining critical infrastructure, and creating employment opportunities for working families and in small communities.

"By supporting small shipyards, we are investing in the maritime infrastructure of the country," said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby.

Since 2008, MARAD's Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded over $183 million to more than 180 small shipyards.

This latest round of grants went to these companies:

Catalyst Marine Engineering, Inc., Seward, AK: $400,097 to support the purchase of a Mach 500 water jet cutting system.

Master Boat Builders, Inc., Bayou La Batre, AL: $1,332,607 to support the purchase of a 182-ton capacity crawler, 55-ton mobile crane and a 30-ton rough terrain crane.

Marine Group Boat Works, LLC, Chula Vista, CA: $392,037 to support the purchase of a CNC plasma table, 125-foot boom lift and a 33,000-pound forklift.

Patti Marine Enterprise, Inc., Pensacola, FL: $449,231 to support the purchase of a plasma cutting machine and iron worker.

Glasstech Corp., Miami, FL: $715,688 to support the purchase of a 165-ton marine travelift and a 65-ton vessel transporter.

Pacific Shipyards International, Honolulu, HI: $731,159 in support of the purchase of a spray paint sandblast booth, hydraulic press with tooling, universal valve tester package with console and tooling, and four base plate mounted jibs.

National Maintenance and Repair, Inc., Hartford, IL: $217,538 to support the purchase of a plasma cutting system.

James Marine, Inc. dba Walker Boat Yard. Paducah, KY: $1,125,000 to support the purchase of an 80-ton rough terrain crane.

Gravois Aluminum Boats, LLC, Jeanerette, LA: $451,860 to support the purchase of an 80-ton rough terrain crane and welding equipment.

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport LLC in Lockport, LA: $521,753 to support the purchase of a lathe mill multi-task machine and a Python X Robotics CNC plasma cutting structural fabrication system.

Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp., Salisbury, MD: $492,047 to support the purchase of four extending boom forklifts, a mobile crane and construction of larger mobile launching ways.

Washburn & Doughty Associates, Inc., West Boothbay, ME: $618,750 to support the purchase of robotic welding machines and a CNC lathe.

Front Street Shipyard, Belfast, ME: $667,028 to support the purchase of a water jet cutting machine.

North Shore Marine Terminal & Logistics, Inc., Escanaba, MI: $713,468 in support of the modernization, safety and uptime improvements of material cutting and handling equipment.

SCF Services, Inc., St. Louis, MO: $489,917 in support of the purchase of a 110-ton crawler crane and employee skills training.

United States Marine, Inc., Gulfport, MS: $313,270 in support of the establishment of a lamination apprentice program and the purchase of a CNC core cutting machine and paint booth.

Jarrett Bay Boatworks, Inc., Beaufort, NC: $1,000,000 to support the purchase of a 300-ton marine travelift.

Bayonne Drydock and Repair Corp., Bayonne, NJ: $1,081,950 in support of the purchase of a CNC plasma table, brake press, plate roll, welding machines, iron worker, graving dock upgrades and hydroblast equipment.

Dorchester Shipyard, Inc., Dorchester, NJ: $232,585 in support of the purchase of two electric air compressor systems and electrical upgrades in the shipyard.

Ironhead Marine Inc., Toledo, OH: $768,500 to support the purchase of a 150-ton off-road crane.

Sause Bros. Inc. dba Southern Oregon Marine, Inc.,Coos Bay, OR: $642,329 in support of the purchase of a mobile rough terrain crane, air compressors and a self-contained fabricated paint management system.

Metal Trades, Inc., Hollywood, SC: $520,167 to support the purchase of a kinetic heavy duty cutting and drilling machine.