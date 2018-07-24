DSME Smart Ship Solution gets LR cyber security AiP

JULY 24, 2018 — Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) has received approval in principle (AiP) from Lloyd's Register for the DSME Smart Ship Solution (DS4), receiving the Cyber SECURE notation, which confirms compliance with LR's cyber security requirements for smart ships.

LR says that the hardware and software that control processes, systems and equipment can be vulnerable to cyber attack and that therefore numerous risks need to be identified, understood and mitigated to make sure that smart ship technologies are safely integrated into ship design.

DSME has been focusing its efforts on developing an appropriate cyber security governance system, working closely with SEANET Co., Ltd. – a supplier of ship's computer network systems – to mitigate the risk of introducing vulnerabilities to cyber-attack, or other unauthorized access, as part of its plans to meet the market's needs for cyber security in shipping.

DSME Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Odin Kwon commented: "We aim to embed cyber security seamlessly within our Smart Ship Solution to communicate between the asset and shore office safely to maximise ship operation benefits and manage the risks presented by connectivity. In connection with this initiative, we are glad to receive LR cyber security AiP which primarily assures that our smart ship system is able to provide a consistent, reliable and competitive service to our customers with minimum cyber security risk."

LR's Innovation Strategy and Research Director, Luis Benito said: "We are pleased to have been able to support DSME and establish their Smart Ship Solution's compliance with our cyber security procedures. As more ships are starting to become digitally-enabled, we are very pleased to share DSME's innovative drive to ensuring that adequate resilience is built in designing such ships, including resilience against cyber-attack."