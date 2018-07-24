Success of Houston office sees Reach charter in Havila subsea vessel

JULY 24, 2018 — Havila Shipping and Reach Subsea are to enter into a contract for the subsea vessel Havila Harmony for a period of three years with two optional years.

According to Haugesund, Norway, headquartered Reach Subsea, the contract comes following the success of its recently opened Houston office, which has been awarded several contracts by oil majors in the region providing some 100 days of work going forward.

The Houston office was opened earlier this year and, thus far, Reach Subsea has executed a couple of projects in the region utilizing subsea spreads hired-in on a project by project basis.

"However," says the company, "we are gaining traction with our marketing efforts at a higher pace than expected with two frame agreements now signed with oil majors, and subsequent contract awards that have followed. Thus, the need to control one or more subsea spreads permanently dedicated to markets served by our Houston office has emerged more quickly than expected."

Reach Subsea says the commercial terms of its charter agreement with Havila are confidential between the parties.

The Havila Harmony will be mobilized with one ROV onboard, which Reach Subsea will lease initially.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach says: "We are pleased with how quickly we have been able to gain traction with our new Houston office, and to already be able to offer another quality subsea spread to our clients. Havila Harmony is a vessel that is very well suited for the kind of projects we currently have, as well as the nature of the project opportunities we see in the market. As we have repeatedly said, an important part of our operational strategy is to co-operate with shipowners renowned for high quality performance, which we have experienced first hand in our first year of operation with the Havila Subsea spread. We look forward to continue the good cooperation with Havila Shipping in the years to come."

Havila Shipping says the Havila Harmony currently is on her way to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, where she will be docked for planned maintenance and will then continue to the first job.