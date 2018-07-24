ABB turbochargers help China's biggest box ship optimize performance

With a capacity of 21,237 TEU, COSCO Shipping Universe has eclipsed the record for China's largest containership set only weeks prior by a different COSCO shipping Lines vessel, the COSCO Shipping Virgo

JULY 24, 2018 — Delivered last month by China's Jiangnang Shipyard (Group) Co, the 21,000+ TEU COSCO Shipping Universe has broken the record for China's largest containership and is equipped with ABB turbochargers to assure optimal performance and fuel efficiency.

ABB Turbocharging is a key strategic partner for COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd with ABB turbochargers selected for all main and auxiliary engines across all six 21,000 TEU Universe containerships set to be delivered by 2019. Hundreds of ABB turbochargers are in operation across the extensive COSCO SHIPPING Lines fleet.

COSCO Shipping Universe is equipped with three ABB A180-L two-stroke turbochargers to match the diesel main engine and four ABB TPL67-C33 4-stroke turbochargers to match four auxiliary engines.

"We are proud to support COSCO SHIPPING Lines, with premium ABB turbochargers selected for all of the main and auxiliary engines across the six mega containerships in the Universe series, including the record-breaking COSCO Shipping Universe recently delivered," said Oliver Riemenschneider, Managing Director, ABB Turbocharging. "The ABB turbochargers on COSCO Shipping Universe will support maximum performance and fuel efficiency, in addition to contributing to COSCO shipping Lines pursuing green shipping practices for long-term success. We foresee the ABB turbochargers on the forthcoming mega containerships in the Universe series will contribute similar viable operational gains."

Key benefits for ABB's A100 series include compliance with IMO Tier II and Tier III emission limits; reduced fuel consumption; high operational flexibility, reliability and availability; long intervals between inspections, routine maintenance and overhauls; absolute operational safety with rigorous testing and reduced engine room noise.

The TPL-C series,is designed to meet growing market demand for greater power, efficiency and long operational life. In addition to its fuel savings and low emissions capabilities, the TPL-C series featuress a modular design with minimized spare parts for easy installation and service.

As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with an integrated, international logistics network, ABB Turbocharging provides vital servicing support for all ABB turbochargers in use across the COSCO Shipping Lines fleet. Access to 24/7 servicing, 365 days a year, and guaranteed 98 percent spare parts availability support maximum uptime.