Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 and Declares a Quarterly Dividend

MONACO, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) (“Scorpio Bulkers”, or the “Company”), today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company’s GAAP net income was $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. For the same period in 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $13.4 million, or $0.19 loss per diluted share. Total vessel revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $60.6 million, compared to $37.7 million for the same period in 2017. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017 were $28.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $5.0 million or $0.07 loss per diluted share. For the same period in 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $48.0 million, or $0.67 loss per diluted share. Total vessel revenues for the first half of 2018 were $114.9 million, compared to $72.5 million for the same period in 2017. EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $48.4 million and a loss of less than $0.1 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

While the first half of 2018 included no non-GAAP adjustments to net income, the Company’s first half of 2017 net income included a loss/write-off of vessels and assets held for sale of $17.7 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on the credit facility related to those specific vessels of $0.5 million. Excluding these items, the Company’s first half of 2017 adjusted net loss was $29.8 million, or $0.41 adjusted loss per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2017 was $17.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

TCE Revenue

TCE Revenue Earned during the Second Quarter of 2018

Our Kamsarmax fleet earned $12,823 per day

Our Ultramax fleet earned $11,569 per day

Voyages Fixed thus far for the Third Quarter of 2018

Kamsarmax fleet: approximately $13,974 per day for 47% of the days

Ultramax fleet: approximately $10,963 per day for 46% of the days

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of July 20, 2018, the Company had approximately $80.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Recent Significant Events

Dividend

In the second quarter of 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share totaling approximately $1.5 million.

On July 23, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on or about August 31, 2018, to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2018. As of July 23, 2018, 75,960,341 shares were outstanding.

Newbuilding Vessel Delivery

On June 28, 2018, the Company took delivery of the SBI Lynx, a Kamsarmax vessel, from Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Debt

$30.0 Million Credit Facility

In June 2018, the Company received a commitment for a loan facility of up to $30.0 million from ING Bank N.V. to refinance two of the Company’s Kamsarmax bulk carriers (SBI Zumba and SBI Parapara). The loan facility has a final maturity date of five years from drawdown date and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.20% per annum. This loan facility increases the Company’s liquidity by approximately $8.0 million after repayment of the vessels’ existing debt. The terms and conditions are similar to those set forth in the Company's existing credit facilities and the loan facility is subject to customary conditions precedent and the execution of definitive documentation.

$19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Echo

On July 18, 2018, the Company closed a previously announced financing transaction with an unaffiliated third party involving the sale and leaseback of the SBI Echo, a 2015 Japanese built Ultramax vessel, for consideration of $19.0 million. As part of the transaction, the Company will make payments of $5,400 per day under a five-year bareboat charter agreement with the buyer. If converted to floating interest rates, based on the expected weighted average life of the transaction, the equivalent cost of financing at the then prevailing swap rates would have been LIBOR + 1.97% per annum.

The transaction also provides the Company with options to repurchase the vessel beginning on the third anniversary of the sale until the end of the bareboat charter agreement. This transaction, which is being treated as a financial lease for accounting purposes beginning in the third quarter of 2018, increased the Company’s liquidity by approximately $7.9 million after repayment of the vessel’s existing loan.

$19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Tango

On July 18, 2018, the Company closed a previously announced financing transaction with an unaffiliated third party involving the sale and leaseback of the SBI Tango, a 2015 Japanese built Ultramax vessel, for consideration of $19.0 million. As part of the transaction, the Company will make payments of $5,400 per day under a five-year bareboat charter agreement with the buyer. If converted to floating interest rates, based on the expected weighted average life of the transaction, the equivalent cost of financing at the then prevailing swap rates would have been LIBOR + 1.73% per annum.

The transaction also provides the Company with options to repurchase the vessel beginning on the third anniversary of the sale until the end of the bareboat charter agreement. This transaction, which is being treated as a financial lease for accounting purposes beginning in the third quarter of 2018, increased the Company’s liquidity by approximately $10.3 million after repayment of the vessel’s existing loan.

Debt Overview

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company drew down the entire $12.8 million available to it under the $12.8 Million Credit Facility, for which the SBI Lynx serves as collateral.

The Company’s outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of June 30, 2018 and July 20, 2018, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of June 30,

2018 As of July 20, 2018 Credit Facility Amount Outstanding Amount Outstanding Amount Committed Senior Notes $ 73,625 $ 73,625 $ — $409 Million Credit Facility (1)(2) 169,248 158,556 — $330 Million Credit Facility 235,617 235,617 — $42 Million Credit Facility (3) 22,354 14,106 — $67.5 Million Credit Facility 38,456 38,244 — $12.5 Million Credit Facility 9,792 9,792 — $27.3 Million Credit Facility 17,825 17,825 — $85.5 Million Credit Facility 82,236 82,236 — $38.7 Million Credit Facility 36,900 36,900 $19.6 Million Lease Financing 18,687 18,687 — $12.8 Million Credit Facility 12,750 12,750 — $30.0 Million Credit Facility * — — 29,975 $19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Tango — 18,910 — $19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Echo — 18,915 — Total $ 717,490 $ 736,163 $ 29,975

(1) $10.7 million repaid upon the drawdown of the $19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Echo

(2) $22.0 million to be repaid upon the drawdown of the $30.0 Million Credit Facility

(3) $8.2 million repaid upon the drawdown of the $19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Tango

* Reflects the maximum loan amount available on undrawn facility.

The Company’s projected quarterly debt repayments on our bank loans and senior notes and bareboat charter payments on our finance leases through 2019 are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Principal on

Bank Loans and

Senior Notes Finance Lease Total Q3 2018 (1) 33,077 1,150 34,227 Q4 2018 11,829 1,478 13,307 Q1 2019 11,119 1,478 12,597 Q2 2019 11,161 1,478 12,639 Q3 2019 (2) 84,794 1,478 86,272 Q4 2019 12,683 1,478 14,161 Total $ 164,663 $ 8,540 $ 173,203





(1) Relates to payments expected to be made from July 21, 2018 to September 30, 2018 including $22.0 million to be repaid upon the drawdown of the $30.0 Million Credit Facility. (2) Includes $73.6 million repayment of Senior Notes due at maturity.



Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company’s GAAP net income was $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. For the same period in 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $13.4 million, or $0.19 loss per diluted share. EBITDA for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $28.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures).

Total vessel revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $60.6 million, an increase of $22.9 million from $37.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Our TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the second quarter of 2018 was $60.5 million, an increase of $22.9 million from the second quarter of 2017.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $48.6 million compared to $42.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The quarter over quarter increase relates to increases in vessel operating expenses and depreciation due to the increase in our fleet size.

Ultramax Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Dollars in thousands 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 39,727 $ 21,285 $ 18,442 87 Voyage expenses 56 17 39 229 TCE Revenue $ 39,671 $ 21,268 $ 18,403 87 Operating expenses: Vessel operating costs 18,016 12,311 5,705 46 Charterhire expense 921 — 921 NA Vessel depreciation 9,297 7,437 1,860 25 General and administrative expense 1,073 826 247 30 Total operating expenses $ 29,307 $ 20,574 $ 8,733 42 Operating income $ 10,364 $ 694 $ 9,670 1,393

Vessel revenue for our Ultramax Operations increased to $39.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 from $21.3 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Ultramax Operations was $39.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 37 vessels owned and one time chartered-in vessel, compared to $21.3 million for the prior year period, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 28 vessels owned. TCE revenue per day was $11,569 and $8,360 for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, Ultramax Operations: 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue $ 39,671 $ 21,268 $ 18,403 87 TCE Revenue / Day $ 11,569 $ 8,360 $ 3,209 38 Revenue Days 3,429 2,544 885 35

Our Ultramax Operations vessel operating costs were $18.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, including approximately $1.2 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, and related to 37 vessels owned on average during the period. Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $12.3 million and related to 28 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $5,003 and $4,772, respectively. Sequentially, daily operating costs increased from $4,909 in the first quarter of 2018. The increase versus both periods is due primarily to the timing of store purchases as we make purchases in bulk to reduce overall cost.

Charterhire expense for our Ultramax Operations was approximately $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, and relates to the vessel we have time chartered-in at $10,125 per day. During the second quarter of 2017 we did not charter-in any Ultramax vessels.

Ultramax Operations depreciation increased to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $7.4 million in the prior year period, reflecting the increase in our weighted average vessels owned to 37 from 28.

General and administrative expense for our Ultramax Operations was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $0.8 million in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses consist primarily of administrative service fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions. The increase versus the prior year period reflects the growth of our fleet.

Kamsarmax Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Dollars in thousands 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 20,887 $ 16,457 $ 4,430 27 Voyage expenses 36 145 (109 ) (75 ) TCE Revenue $ 20,851 $ 16,312 $ 4,539 28 Operating expenses: Vessel operating costs 8,055 8,755 (700 ) (8 ) Charterhire expense 121 1,675 (1,554 ) (93 ) Vessel depreciation 4,730 4,580 150 3 General and administrative expense 467 542 (75 ) (14 ) Total operating expenses $ 13,373 $ 15,552 $ (2,179 ) (14 ) Operating income $ 7,478 $ 760 $ 6,718 884

Vessel revenue for our Kamsarmax Operations increased to $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $16.5 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Kamsarmax Operations was $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 18 vessels owned, compared to $16.3 million for the prior year period, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 19 vessels owned and one vessel time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $12,823 and $9,273 for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended June 30, Kamsarmax Operations: 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue $ 20,851 $ 16,312 $ 4,539 28 TCE Revenue / Day $ 12,823 $ 9,273 $ 3,550 38 Revenue Days 1,626 1,759 (133 ) (8 )

Kamsarmax Operations vessel operating costs were $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, including approximately $0.2 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, related to 18 vessels owned, on average during the period. Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $8.8 million and related to 19 vessels owned, on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $4,801 and $4,989, respectively. Sequentially, daily operating costs decreased from $5,172 in the first quarter of 2018, due in large part to the timing of spare and store purchases.

While we do not time charter-in any Kamsarmax vessels, we have a profit and loss sharing agreement with a third party and during the second quarter of 2018, our share of the loss on that vessel was $0.1 million. During the prior year period, a Kamsarmax vessel was time chartered-in at a cost of $1.7 million.

Kamsarmax Operations depreciation remained relatively flat at $4.7 million in the second quarter 2018 compared to $4.6 million in the prior year period. Our weighted average vessels owned were 18 and 19, in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expense for our Kamsarmax Operations was $0.5 million for both the second quarters of 2018 and 2017. The expense consists primarily of administrative services fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.

Corporate

Certain general and administrative expenses we incur and all of our financial expenses are not attributable to a specific segment. Accordingly, these costs are not allocated to any of our segments. These general and administrative expenses, including compensation, audit, legal and other professional fees, as well as the costs of being a public company, such as director fees, were $5.8 million and $6.2 million in the second quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The quarter over quarter decline is due to reductions in restricted stock amortization and legal fees.

Financial expenses, net increased to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $8.7 million in the prior year period due to an increase in the LIBOR rate and higher levels of debt related to the increase in overall fleet size.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

For the first half of 2018, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $5.0 million or $0.07 loss per diluted share. For the same period in 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $48.0 million, or $0.67 loss per diluted share. EBITDA for the first half of 2018 and 2017 were $48.4 million and a loss of less than $0.1 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures). Excluding the loss/write-off of vessels and assets held for sale of $17.7 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on the credit facility related to those specific vessels of $0.5 million, the Company’s adjusted net loss for the first half of 2017 was $29.8 million, or $0.41 adjusted loss per diluted share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below). There were no such non-GAAP adjustments to the Company’s first half of 2018 net income. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2017 was $17.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Total vessel revenues for the first half of 2018 were $114.9 million, an increase of $42.4 million from $72.5 million in the first half of 2017. Our TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the first half of 2018 was $114.6 million, an increase of $42.4 million from the first half of 2017.

Total operating expenses for the first half of 2018 were $98.3 million compared to $103.4 million in the first half of 2017. The year over year decrease relates in part to the loss/write-off of vessels and assets held for sale of $17.7 million recorded in the first half of 2017, partially offset by increases in compensation as well as vessel operating costs and depreciation resulting from the increase in the size of our fleet.

Ultramax Operations

Six Months Ended June 30, Dollars in thousands 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 73,056 $ 41,045 $ 32,011 78 Voyage expenses 184 66 118 179 TCE Revenue $ 72,872 $ 40,979 $ 31,893 78 Operating expenses: Vessel operating costs 35,252 24,590 10,662 43 Charterhire expense 1,837 10 1,827 NA Vessel depreciation 18,487 14,460 4,027 28 General and administrative expense 2,147 1,665 482 29 Total operating expenses $ 57,723 $ 40,725 $ 16,998 42 Operating income $ 15,149 $ 254 $ 14,895 NA

Vessel revenue for our Ultramax Operations increased to $73.1 million for the first half of 2018 from $41.0 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Ultramax Operations was $72.9 million for the first half of 2018 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 37 vessels owned and one time chartered-in vessel, compared to $41.0 million for the prior year period, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 28 vessels owned. TCE revenue per day was $10,666 and $8,297 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands Six Months Ended June 30, Ultramax Operations: 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue $ 72,872 $ 40,979 $ 31,893 78 TCE Revenue / Day $ 10,666 $ 8,297 $ 2,369 29 Revenue Days 6,832 4,939 1,893 38

Our Ultramax Operations vessel operating costs were $35.3 million for the first half of 2018, including approximately $2.0 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, and related to 37 vessels owned on average during the period. Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $24.6 million and related to 28 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs, contingency expenses and other non-operating expenses for the first half of 2018 and 2017 were $4,956 and $4,848, respectively. The increase is due to the timing of store purchases as we make bulk purchases in an effort to reduce the overall cost, as well as freight and forwarding expense.

Charterhire expense for our Ultramax Operations was approximately $1.8 million for the first half of 2018, and relates to the vessel we have time chartered-in at $10,125 per day. We did not charter-in any Ultramax vessels during the first half of 2017.

Ultramax Operations depreciation increased to $18.5 million in the first half of 2018 from $14.5 million in the prior year period reflecting the increase in our weighted average vessels owned to 37 from 28.

General and administrative expense for our Ultramax Operations was $2.1 million for the first half of 2018 and $1.7 million in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses consist primarily of administrative service fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions. The increase versus the prior year period reflects the growth of our fleet.

Kamsarmax Operations

Six Months Ended June 30, Dollars in thousands 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 41,810 $ 31,425 $ 10,385 33 Voyage expenses 104 213 (109 ) (51 ) TCE Revenue $ 41,706 $ 31,212 $ 10,494 34 Operating expenses: Vessel operating costs 16,625 18,394 (1,769 ) (10 ) Charterhire expense 210 3,636 (3,426 ) (94 ) Vessel depreciation 9,408 9,139 269 3 General and administrative expense 973 1,078 (105 ) (10 ) Loss / write down on assets held for sale — 17,702 (17,702 ) (100 ) Total operating expenses $ 27,216 $ 49,949 $ (22,733 ) (46 ) Operating income (loss) $ 14,490 $ (18,737 ) $ 33,227 177

Vessel revenue for our Kamsarmax Operations increased to $41.8 million in the first half of 2018 from $31.4 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Kamsarmax Operations was $41.7 million for the first half of 2018 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 18 vessels owned, compared to $31.2 million for prior year period, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 19 vessels owned and one vessel time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $12,173 and $9,221 for the first half of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands

Six Months Ended June 30, Kamsarmax Operations: 2018 2017 Change % Change TCE Revenue $ 41,706 $ 31,212 $ 10,494 34 TCE Revenue / Day $ 12,173 $ 9,221 $ 2,952 32 Revenue Days 3,426 3,385 41 1

Kamsarmax Operations vessel operating costs were $16.6 million for the first half of 2018, including approximately $0.4 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, and related to 18 vessels owned on average during the period. Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $18.4 million, and related to 19 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs, contingency expenses and other non-operating expenses for the first half of 2018 and 2017 were $4,985 and $5,092, respectively.

While we do not time charter-in any Kamsarmax vessels, we have a profit and loss sharing agreement with a third party and during the first half of 2018, our share of the loss on that vessel was $0.2 million. During the prior year period, a Kamsarmax vessel was time chartered-in at a cost of $3.6 million.

Kamsarmax Operations depreciation remained relatively flat at $9.4 million in the first half of 2018 compared to $9.1 million in the prior year period. Our weighted average vessels owned was 18 and 19, in the first half of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expense for our Kamsarmax Operations was $1.0 million and $1.1 million for the first halves of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The expense consists primarily of administrative services fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.

During the first half of 2017, we recorded a write-down on assets held for sale of $17.7 million related to the sale of two Kamsarmax vessels to an unaffiliated third party.

Corporate

Certain general and administrative expenses we incur and all of our financial expenses are not attributable to a specific segment. Accordingly, these costs are not allocated to any of our segments. These general and administrative expenses, including compensation, audit, legal and other professional fees, as well as the costs of being a public company, such as director fees, were $13.1 million and $12.5 million in the first half of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The year over year increase is due to increases in compensation expense.

Financial expenses, net increased to $21.5 million in the first half of 2018 from $17.1 million in the prior year period due to an increase in the LIBOR rate and higher levels of debt related to the increase in overall fleet size.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 60,614 $ 37,742 $ 114,866 $ 72,470 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 92 162 288 279 Vessel operating costs 26,071 21,066 51,877 42,867 Charterhire expense 1,042 1,675 2,047 3,646 Vessel depreciation 14,027 12,017 27,895 23,599 General and administrative expenses 7,333 7,556 16,240 15,284 Loss / write down on assets held for sale — — — 17,702 Total operating expenses 48,565 42,476 98,347 103,377 Operating income (loss) 12,049 (4,734 ) 16,519 (30,907 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 215 353 429 615 Foreign exchange income (loss) 45 (92 ) (42 ) (186 ) Financial expense, net (11,509 ) (8,945 ) (21,877 ) (17,504 ) Total other expense (11,249 ) (8,684 ) (21,490 ) (17,075 ) Net income (loss) $ 800 $ (13,418 ) $ (4,971 ) $ (47,982 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.67 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.67 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 72,494 71,804 72,598 71,770 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 74,718 71,804 72,598 71,770





Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) Unaudited June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,776 $ 68,535 Accounts receivable 6,980 7,933 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,890 6,087 Total current assets 68,646 82,555 Non-current assets Vessels, net 1,507,485 1,534,782 Vessels under construction 26,770 6,710 Deferred financing costs, net 2,554 3,068 Other assets 15,395 16,295 Total non-current assets 1,552,204 1,560,855 Total assets $ 1,620,850 $ 1,643,410 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Bank loans, net $ 63,015 $ 46,993 Capital lease obligation 1,169 1,144 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,664 10,453 Total current liabilities 75,848 58,590 Non-current liabilities Bank loans, net 550,092 576,967 Capital lease obligation 17,158 17,747 Senior Notes, net 72,987 72,726 Total non-current liabilities 640,237 667,440 Total liabilities 716,085 726,030 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 212,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 75,960,341 and 74,902,364 shares as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 785 762 Paid-in capital 1,746,822 1,745,844 Common stock held in treasury, at cost; 2,635,413 and 1,465,448 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (19,649 ) (11,004 ) Accumulated deficit (823,193 ) (818,222 ) Total shareholders’ equity 904,765 917,380 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,620,850 $ 1,643,410





Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Operating activities Net loss $ (4,971 ) $ (47,982 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Restricted stock amortization 4,064 7,473 Vessel depreciation 27,895 23,599 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,965 2,767 Write-off of deferred financing costs — 470 Loss / write-down on assets held for sale — 16,471 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable 951 (1,038 ) Increase (decrease) in prepaid expenses and other assets 97 (272 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,212 (702 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 32,213 786 Investing activities Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale — 44,340 Payments for vessels and vessels under construction (20,658 ) (23,428 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (20,658 ) 20,912 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 12,750 51,600 Repayments of long-term debt (25,883 ) (25,710 ) Common stock repurchased (8,645 ) — Dividend paid (3,062 ) — Debt issue costs paid (474 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (25,314 ) 25,890 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,759 ) 47,588 Cash at cash equivalents, beginning of period 68,535 101,734 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 54,776 $ 149,322





Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Time charter equivalent revenue ($000’s) (1): Vessel revenue $ 60,614 $ 37,742 $ 114,866 $ 72,470 Voyage expenses (92 ) (162 ) (288 ) (279 ) Time charter equivalent revenue $ 60,522 $ 37,580 $ 114,578 $ 72,191 Time charter equivalent revenue attributable to: Kamsarmax $ 20,851 $ 16,312 $ 41,706 $ 31,212 Ultramax 39,671 21,268 72,872 40,979 $ 60,522 $ 37,580 $ 114,578 $ 72,191 Revenue days: Kamsarmax 1,626 1,759 3,426 3,385 Ultramax 3,429 2,544 6,832 4,939 Combined 5,055 4,303 10,258 8,324 TCE per revenue day (1): Kamsarmax $ 12,823 $ 9,273 $ 12,173 $ 9,221 Ultramax $ 11,569 $ 8,360 $ 10,666 $ 8,297 Combined $ 11,973 $ 8,733 $ 11,170 $ 8,673





(1) We define Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue as vessel revenues less voyage expenses. Such TCE revenue, divided by the number of our available days during the period, or revenue days, is TCE per revenue day, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE per revenue day is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. We report TCE revenue, a non-GAAP financial measure, because (i) we believe it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with vessel revenues and voyage expenses, the most directly comparable U.S.-GAAP measure, (ii) it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance, (iii) it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company’s performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods, and (iv) we believe that it presents useful information to investors. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



Fleet List as of July 20, 2018

Vessel Name Year Built DWT Vessel Type SBI Samba 2015 84,000 Kamsarmax SBI Rumba 2015 84,000 Kamsarmax SBI Capoeira 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Electra 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Carioca 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Conga 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Flamenco 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Bolero 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Sousta 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Rock 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Lambada 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Reggae 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Zumba 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Macarena 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Parapara 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Mazurka 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Swing 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Jive 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Lynx (1) 2018 82,000 Kamsarmax Total Kamsarmax 1,562,000 SBI Antares 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Athena 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Bravo 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Leo 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Echo 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Lyra 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Tango 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Maia 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Hydra 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Subaru 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Pegasus 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Ursa 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Thalia 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Cronos 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Orion 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Achilles 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Hercules 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Perseus 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Hermes 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Zeus 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Hera 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Hyperion 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Tethys 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Phoebe 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Poseidon 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Apollo 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Samson 2017 64,000 Ultramax SBI Phoenix 2017 64,000 Ultramax SBI Gemini 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Libra 2017 64,000 Ultramax SBI Puma 2014 64,000 Ultramax SBI Jaguar 2014 64,000 Ultramax SBI Cougar 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Aries 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Taurus 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Pisces 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Virgo 2017 64,000 Ultramax Total Ultramax 2,307,800 Total Owned or Finance Leased Vessels DWT 3,869,800





(1) For accounting purposes, a vessel is considered a vessel under construction until it reaches the first port of load

Time chartered-in vessels

The Company currently time charters-in one Ultramax vessel. The terms of the contract are summarized as follows:

Vessel Type Year Built DWT Country of Build Daily Base Rate Earliest Expiry Ultramax 2017 62,100 Japan $ 10,125 30-Sep-19 (1 ) Total TC DWT 62,100





(1) This vessel is time chartered-in for 22 to 24 months at the Company’s option at $10,125 per day. The Company has the option to extend this time charter for one year at $10,885 per day. The vessel was delivered to the Company in September 2017.



About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an operating fleet of 57 vessels consisting of 56 wholly-owned or finance leased dry bulk vessels (including 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels), and one time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. The Company’s owned and finance leased fleet has a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.9 million dwt and all of the Company’s owned vessels have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., (“GAAP”), management uses certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. In addition, management believes the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items such as asset sales, write-offs, contract termination costs or items outside of management’s control.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted net loss and related per share amounts, as well as adjusted EBITDA and TCE Revenue are non-GAAP performance measures that we believe provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the Company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted net loss and related per share amounts, and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Other Operating Data” for a reconciliation of TCE revenue.

EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ 800 (13,418 ) $ (4,971 ) $ (47,982 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 9,811 7,185 18,483 13,652 Depreciation and amortization (1) 17,449 17,034 34,924 34,309 EBITDA $ 28,060 10,801 $ 48,436 $ (21 )

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted stock amortization.

Adjusted net loss (unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands, except per share data 2017 Amount Per share Net loss $ (47,982 ) $ (0.67 ) Adjustments: Loss / write down on assets held for sale 17,702 0.25 Write down of deferred financing cost 470 0.01 Total adjustments $ 18,172 $ 0.26 Adjusted net loss $ (29,810 ) $ (0.41 )

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands 2017 Net loss $ (47,982 ) Impact of adjustments 18,172 Adjusted net loss (29,810 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 13,652 Depreciation and amortization (1) 33,839 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,681

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted stock amortization.

