Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 and Declares a Quarterly Dividend

MONACO, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) (“Scorpio Bulkers”, or the “Company”), today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company’s GAAP net income was $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.  For the same period in 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $13.4 million, or $0.19 loss per diluted share.  Total vessel revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $60.6 million, compared to $37.7 million for the same period in 2017. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017 were $28.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $5.0 million or $0.07 loss per diluted share.  For the same period in 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $48.0 million, or $0.67 loss per diluted share.  Total vessel revenues for the first half of 2018 were $114.9 million, compared to $72.5 million for the same period in 2017. EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $48.4 million and a loss of less than $0.1 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

While the first half of 2018 included no non-GAAP adjustments to net income, the Company’s first half of 2017 net income included a loss/write-off of vessels and assets held for sale of $17.7 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on the credit facility related to those specific vessels of $0.5 million. Excluding these items, the Company’s first half of 2017 adjusted net loss was $29.8 million, or $0.41 adjusted loss per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2017 was $17.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

TCE Revenue

TCE Revenue Earned during the Second Quarter of 2018

  • Our Kamsarmax fleet earned $12,823 per day
  • Our Ultramax fleet earned $11,569 per day

Voyages Fixed thus far for the Third Quarter of 2018

  • Kamsarmax fleet: approximately $13,974 per day for 47% of the days
  • Ultramax fleet: approximately $10,963 per day for 46% of the days

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of July 20, 2018, the Company had approximately $80.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Recent Significant Events

Dividend

In the second quarter of 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share totaling approximately $1.5 million.

On July 23, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on or about August 31, 2018, to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2018. As of July 23, 2018, 75,960,341 shares were outstanding.

Newbuilding Vessel Delivery

On June 28, 2018, the Company took delivery of the SBI Lynx, a Kamsarmax vessel, from Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Debt

$30.0 Million Credit Facility

In June 2018, the Company received a commitment for a loan facility of up to $30.0 million from ING Bank N.V. to refinance two of the Company’s Kamsarmax bulk carriers (SBI Zumba and SBI Parapara). The loan facility has a final maturity date of five years from drawdown date and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.20% per annum. This loan facility increases the Company’s liquidity by approximately $8.0 million after repayment of the vessels’ existing debt. The terms and conditions are similar to those set forth in the Company's existing credit facilities and the loan facility is subject to customary conditions precedent and the execution of definitive documentation.

$19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Echo

On July 18, 2018, the Company closed a previously announced financing transaction with an unaffiliated third party involving the sale and leaseback of the SBI Echo, a 2015 Japanese built Ultramax vessel, for consideration of $19.0 million. As part of the transaction, the Company will make payments of $5,400 per day under a five-year bareboat charter agreement with the buyer. If converted to floating interest rates, based on the expected weighted average life of the transaction, the equivalent cost of financing at the then prevailing swap rates would have been LIBOR + 1.97% per annum.

The transaction also provides the Company with options to repurchase the vessel beginning on the third anniversary of the sale until the end of the bareboat charter agreement. This transaction, which is being treated as a financial lease for accounting purposes beginning in the third quarter of 2018, increased the Company’s liquidity by approximately $7.9 million after repayment of the vessel’s existing loan.

$19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Tango

On July 18, 2018, the Company closed a previously announced financing transaction with an unaffiliated third party involving the sale and leaseback of the SBI Tango, a 2015 Japanese built Ultramax vessel, for consideration of $19.0 million. As part of the transaction, the Company will make payments of $5,400 per day under a five-year bareboat charter agreement with the buyer. If converted to floating interest rates, based on the expected weighted average life of the transaction, the equivalent cost of financing at the then prevailing swap rates would have been LIBOR + 1.73% per annum.

The transaction also provides the Company with options to repurchase the vessel beginning on the third anniversary of the sale until the end of the bareboat charter agreement. This transaction, which is being treated as a financial lease for accounting purposes beginning in the third quarter of 2018, increased the Company’s liquidity by approximately $10.3 million after repayment of the vessel’s existing loan.

Debt Overview

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company drew down the entire $12.8 million available to it under the $12.8 Million Credit Facility, for which the SBI Lynx serves as collateral.

The Company’s outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of June 30, 2018 and July 20, 2018, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

  As of June 30,
2018		 As of July 20, 2018
Credit Facility Amount Outstanding Amount Outstanding Amount Committed
Senior Notes $73,625  $73,625  $ 
$409 Million Credit Facility (1)(2) 169,248  158,556   
$330 Million Credit Facility 235,617  235,617   
$42 Million Credit Facility (3) 22,354  14,106   
$67.5 Million Credit Facility 38,456  38,244   
$12.5 Million Credit Facility 9,792  9,792   
$27.3 Million Credit Facility 17,825  17,825   
$85.5 Million Credit Facility 82,236  82,236   
$38.7 Million Credit Facility 36,900  36,900   
$19.6 Million Lease Financing 18,687  18,687   
$12.8 Million Credit Facility 12,750  12,750   
$30.0 Million Credit Facility *     29,975 
$19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Tango   18,910   
$19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Echo   18,915   
Total $717,490  $736,163  $29,975 

                (1) $10.7 million repaid upon the drawdown of the $19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Echo
                (2) $22.0 million to be repaid upon the drawdown of the $30.0 Million Credit Facility
                (3) $8.2 million repaid upon the drawdown of the $19.0 Million Lease Financing - SBI Tango
                * Reflects the maximum loan amount available on undrawn facility.

The Company’s projected quarterly debt repayments on our bank loans and senior notes and bareboat charter payments on our finance leases through 2019 are as follows (dollars in thousands):

  Principal on
Bank Loans and
Senior Notes		 Finance Lease Total
Q3 2018 (1)  33,077   1,150   34,227 
Q4 2018  11,829   1,478   13,307 
Q1 2019  11,119   1,478   12,597 
Q2 2019  11,161   1,478   12,639 
Q3 2019 (2)  84,794   1,478   86,272 
Q4 2019  12,683   1,478   14,161 
Total $164,663  $8,540  $173,203 


    
 (1)   Relates to payments expected to be made from July 21, 2018 to September 30, 2018 including $22.0 million to be repaid upon the drawdown of the $30.0 Million Credit Facility.
                             (2) Includes $73.6 million repayment of Senior Notes due at maturity.


Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company’s GAAP net income was $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.  For the same period in 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $13.4 million, or $0.19 loss per diluted share.  EBITDA for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $28.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures).

Total vessel revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $60.6 million, an increase of $22.9 million from $37.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Our TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the second quarter of 2018 was $60.5 million, an increase of $22.9 million from the second quarter of 2017.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $48.6 million compared to $42.5 million in the second quarter of 2017.  The quarter over quarter increase relates to increases in vessel operating expenses and depreciation due to the increase in our fleet size.

Ultramax Operations

 Three Months Ended June 30,    
Dollars in thousands2018 2017 Change % Change
TCE Revenue:       
Vessel revenue$39,727  $21,285  $18,442  87 
Voyage expenses56  17  39  229 
TCE Revenue$39,671  $21,268  $18,403  87 
Operating expenses:       
Vessel operating costs18,016  12,311  5,705  46 
Charterhire expense921    921  NA 
Vessel depreciation9,297  7,437  1,860  25 
General and administrative expense1,073  826  247  30 
Total operating expenses$29,307  $20,574  $8,733  42 
Operating income$10,364  $694  $9,670  1,393 

Vessel revenue for our Ultramax Operations increased to $39.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 from $21.3 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Ultramax Operations was $39.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 37 vessels owned and one time chartered-in vessel, compared to $21.3 million for the prior year period, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 28 vessels owned. TCE revenue per day was $11,569 and $8,360 for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousandsThree Months Ended June 30,    
Ultramax Operations:2018 2017 Change % Change
TCE Revenue$39,671  $21,268  $18,403  87 
TCE Revenue / Day$11,569  $8,360  $3,209  38 
Revenue Days3,429  2,544  885  35 

Our Ultramax Operations vessel operating costs were $18.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, including approximately $1.2 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, and related to 37 vessels owned on average during the period.  Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $12.3 million and related to 28 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $5,003 and $4,772, respectively.  Sequentially, daily operating costs increased from $4,909 in the first quarter of 2018.  The increase versus both periods is due primarily to the timing of store purchases as we make purchases in bulk to reduce overall cost.

Charterhire expense for our Ultramax Operations was approximately $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, and relates to the vessel we have time chartered-in at $10,125 per day.  During the second quarter of 2017 we did not charter-in any Ultramax vessels.

Ultramax Operations depreciation increased to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $7.4 million in the prior year period, reflecting the increase in our weighted average vessels owned to 37 from 28.

General and administrative expense for our Ultramax Operations was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $0.8 million in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses consist primarily of administrative service fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.  The increase versus the prior year period reflects the growth of our fleet.

Kamsarmax Operations

 Three Months Ended June 30,    
Dollars in thousands2018 2017 Change % Change
TCE Revenue:       
Vessel revenue$20,887  $16,457  $4,430  27 
Voyage expenses36  145  (109) (75)
TCE Revenue$20,851  $16,312  $4,539  28 
Operating expenses:       
Vessel operating costs8,055  8,755  (700) (8)
Charterhire expense121  1,675  (1,554) (93)
Vessel depreciation4,730  4,580  150  3 
General and administrative expense467  542  (75) (14)
Total operating expenses$13,373  $15,552  $(2,179) (14)
Operating income$7,478  $760  $6,718  884 

Vessel revenue for our Kamsarmax Operations increased to $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $16.5 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Kamsarmax Operations was $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 18 vessels owned, compared to $16.3 million for the prior year period, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 19 vessels owned and one vessel time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $12,823 and $9,273 for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands
 		Three Months Ended June 30,    
Kamsarmax Operations:2018 2017 Change % Change
TCE Revenue$20,851  $16,312  $4,539  28 
TCE Revenue / Day$12,823  $9,273  $3,550  38 
Revenue Days1,626  1,759  (133) (8)

Kamsarmax Operations vessel operating costs were $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, including approximately $0.2 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, related to 18 vessels owned, on average during the period. Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $8.8 million and related to 19 vessels owned, on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs and contingency expenses for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017 were $4,801 and $4,989, respectively. Sequentially, daily operating costs decreased from $5,172 in the first quarter of 2018, due in large part to the timing of spare and store purchases.

While we do not time charter-in any Kamsarmax vessels, we have a profit and loss sharing agreement with a third party and during the second quarter of 2018, our share of the loss on that vessel was $0.1 million. During the prior year period, a Kamsarmax vessel was time chartered-in at a cost of $1.7 million.

Kamsarmax Operations depreciation remained relatively flat at $4.7 million in the second quarter 2018 compared to $4.6 million in the prior year period.  Our weighted average vessels owned were 18 and 19, in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expense for our Kamsarmax Operations was $0.5 million for both the second quarters of 2018 and 2017.  The expense consists primarily of administrative services fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.

Corporate

Certain general and administrative expenses we incur and all of our financial expenses are not attributable to a specific segment.  Accordingly, these costs are not allocated to any of our segments. These general and administrative expenses, including compensation, audit, legal and other professional fees, as well as the costs of being a public company, such as director fees, were $5.8 million and $6.2 million in the second quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.  The quarter over quarter decline is due to reductions in restricted stock amortization and legal fees.

Financial expenses, net increased to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $8.7 million in the prior year period due to an increase in the LIBOR rate and higher levels of debt related to the increase in overall fleet size.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

For the first half of 2018, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $5.0 million or $0.07 loss per diluted share.  For the same period in 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $48.0 million, or $0.67 loss per diluted share. EBITDA for the first half of 2018 and 2017 were $48.4 million and a loss of less than $0.1 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures). Excluding the loss/write-off of vessels and assets held for sale of $17.7 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on the credit facility related to those specific vessels of $0.5 million, the Company’s adjusted net loss for the first half of 2017 was $29.8 million, or $0.41 adjusted loss per diluted share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below). There were no such non-GAAP adjustments to the Company’s first half of 2018 net income. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2017 was $17.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Total vessel revenues for the first half of 2018 were $114.9 million, an increase of $42.4 million from $72.5 million in the first half of 2017. Our TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the first half of 2018 was $114.6 million, an increase of $42.4 million from the first half of 2017.

Total operating expenses for the first half of 2018 were $98.3 million compared to $103.4 million in the first half of 2017.  The year over year decrease relates in part to the loss/write-off of vessels and assets held for sale of $17.7 million recorded in the first half of 2017, partially offset by increases in compensation as well as vessel operating costs and depreciation resulting from the increase in the size of our fleet.

Ultramax Operations

 Six Months Ended June 30,    
Dollars in thousands2018 2017 Change % Change
TCE Revenue:       
Vessel revenue$73,056  $41,045  $32,011  78 
Voyage expenses184  66  118  179 
TCE Revenue$72,872  $40,979  $31,893  78 
Operating expenses:       
Vessel operating costs35,252  24,590  10,662  43 
Charterhire expense1,837  10  1,827  NA 
Vessel depreciation18,487  14,460  4,027  28 
General and administrative expense2,147  1,665  482  29 
Total operating expenses$57,723  $40,725  $16,998  42 
Operating income$15,149  $254  $14,895  NA

Vessel revenue for our Ultramax Operations increased to $73.1 million for the first half of 2018 from $41.0 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Ultramax Operations was $72.9 million for the first half of 2018 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 37 vessels owned and one time chartered-in vessel, compared to $41.0 million for the prior year period, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 28 vessels owned. TCE revenue per day was $10,666 and $8,297 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousandsSix Months Ended June 30,    
Ultramax Operations:2018 2017 Change % Change
TCE Revenue$72,872  $40,979  $31,893  78 
TCE Revenue / Day$10,666  $8,297  $2,369  29 
Revenue Days6,832  4,939  1,893  38 

Our Ultramax Operations vessel operating costs were $35.3 million for the first half of 2018, including approximately $2.0 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, and related to 37 vessels owned on average during the period.  Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $24.6 million and related to 28 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs, contingency expenses and other non-operating expenses for the first half of 2018 and 2017 were $4,956 and $4,848, respectively. The increase is due to the timing of store purchases as we make bulk purchases in an effort to reduce the overall cost, as well as freight and forwarding expense.

Charterhire expense for our Ultramax Operations was approximately $1.8 million for the first half of 2018, and relates to the vessel we have time chartered-in at $10,125 per day.   We did not charter-in any Ultramax vessels during the first half of 2017.

Ultramax Operations depreciation increased to $18.5 million in the first half of 2018 from $14.5 million in the prior year period reflecting the increase in our weighted average vessels owned to 37 from 28.

General and administrative expense for our Ultramax Operations was $2.1 million for the first half of 2018 and $1.7 million in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses consist primarily of administrative service fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.  The increase versus the prior year period reflects the growth of our fleet.

Kamsarmax Operations

 Six Months Ended June 30,    
Dollars in thousands2018 2017 Change % Change
TCE Revenue:       
Vessel revenue$41,810  $31,425  $10,385  33 
Voyage expenses104  213  (109) (51)
TCE Revenue$41,706  $31,212  $10,494  34 
Operating expenses:       
Vessel operating costs16,625  18,394  (1,769) (10)
Charterhire expense210  3,636  (3,426) (94)
Vessel depreciation9,408  9,139  269  3 
General and administrative expense973  1,078  (105) (10)
Loss / write down on assets held for sale  17,702  (17,702) (100)
Total operating expenses$27,216  $49,949  $(22,733) (46)
Operating income (loss)$14,490  $(18,737) $33,227  177 

Vessel revenue for our Kamsarmax Operations increased to $41.8 million in the first half of 2018 from $31.4 million in the prior year period.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Kamsarmax Operations was $41.7 million for the first half of 2018 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 18 vessels owned, compared to $31.2 million for prior year period, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 19 vessels owned and one vessel time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $12,173 and $9,221 for the first half of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Dollars in thousands
 		Six Months Ended June 30,    
Kamsarmax Operations:2018 2017 Change % Change
TCE Revenue$41,706  $31,212  $10,494  34 
TCE Revenue / Day$12,173  $9,221  $2,952  32 
Revenue Days3,426  3,385  41  1 

Kamsarmax Operations vessel operating costs were $16.6 million for the first half of 2018, including approximately $0.4 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, and related to 18 vessels owned on average during the period. Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $18.4 million, and related to 19 vessels owned on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover costs, contingency expenses and other non-operating expenses for the first half of 2018 and 2017 were $4,985 and $5,092, respectively.

While we do not time charter-in any Kamsarmax vessels, we have a profit and loss sharing agreement with a third party and during the first half of 2018, our share of the loss on that vessel was $0.2 million. During the prior year period, a Kamsarmax vessel was time chartered-in at a cost of $3.6 million.

Kamsarmax Operations depreciation remained relatively flat at $9.4 million in the first half of 2018 compared to $9.1 million in the prior year period.  Our weighted average vessels owned was 18 and 19, in the first half of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expense for our Kamsarmax Operations was $1.0 million and $1.1 million for the first halves of 2018 and 2017, respectively.  The expense consists primarily of administrative services fees, which are incurred on a per vessel per day basis, and bank charges, which are incurred based on the number of transactions.

During the first half of 2017, we recorded a write-down on assets held for sale of $17.7 million related to the sale of two Kamsarmax vessels to an unaffiliated third party.

Corporate

Certain general and administrative expenses we incur and all of our financial expenses are not attributable to a specific segment.  Accordingly, these costs are not allocated to any of our segments. These general and administrative expenses, including compensation, audit, legal and other professional fees, as well as the costs of being a public company, such as director fees, were $13.1 million and $12.5 million in the first half of 2018 and 2017, respectively.  The year over year increase is due to increases in compensation expense.

Financial expenses, net increased to $21.5 million in the first half of 2018 from $17.1 million in the prior year period due to an increase in the LIBOR rate and higher levels of debt related to the increase in overall fleet size.

 
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Unaudited
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2018 2017 2018 2017
Revenue:        
Vessel revenue $60,614  $37,742  $114,866  $72,470 
Operating expenses:        
Voyage expenses 92  162  288  279 
Vessel operating costs 26,071  21,066  51,877  42,867 
Charterhire expense 1,042  1,675  2,047  3,646 
Vessel depreciation 14,027  12,017  27,895  23,599 
General and administrative expenses 7,333  7,556  16,240  15,284 
Loss / write down on assets held for sale       17,702 
Total operating expenses 48,565  42,476  98,347  103,377 
Operating income (loss) 12,049  (4,734) 16,519  (30,907)
Other income (expense):        
Interest income 215  353  429  615 
Foreign exchange income (loss) 45  (92) (42) (186)
Financial expense, net (11,509) (8,945) (21,877) (17,504)
Total other expense (11,249) (8,684) (21,490) (17,075)
Net income (loss) $800  $(13,418) $(4,971) $(47,982)
         
Income (loss) per share:        
Basic $0.01  $(0.19) $(0.07) $(0.67)
Diluted $0.01  $(0.19) $(0.07) $(0.67)
         
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 72,494  71,804  72,598  71,770 
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 74,718  71,804  72,598  71,770 
             


Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Unaudited  
  June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $54,776  $68,535 
Accounts receivable 6,980  7,933 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,890  6,087 
Total current assets 68,646  82,555 
Non-current assets    
Vessels, net 1,507,485  1,534,782 
Vessels under construction 26,770  6,710 
Deferred financing costs, net 2,554  3,068 
Other assets 15,395  16,295 
Total non-current assets 1,552,204  1,560,855 
Total assets $1,620,850  $1,643,410 
     
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity    
Current liabilities    
Bank loans, net $63,015  $46,993 
Capital lease obligation 1,169  1,144 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,664  10,453 
Total current liabilities 75,848  58,590 
Non-current liabilities    
Bank loans, net 550,092  576,967 
Capital lease obligation 17,158  17,747 
Senior Notes, net 72,987  72,726 
Total non-current liabilities 640,237  667,440 
Total liabilities 716,085  726,030 
Shareholders’ equity    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding    
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 212,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 75,960,341 and 74,902,364 shares as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 785  762 
Paid-in capital 1,746,822  1,745,844 
Common stock held in treasury, at cost; 2,635,413 and 1,465,448 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (19,649) (11,004)
Accumulated deficit (823,193) (818,222)
Total shareholders’ equity 904,765  917,380 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,620,850  $1,643,410 


 
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2018 2017
Operating activities    
Net loss $(4,971) $(47,982)
Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used by    
operating activities:    
Restricted stock amortization 4,064  7,473 
Vessel depreciation 27,895  23,599 
Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,965  2,767 
Write-off of deferred financing costs   470 
Loss / write-down on assets held for sale   16,471 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable 951  (1,038)
Increase (decrease) in prepaid expenses and other assets 97  (272)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,212  (702)
Net cash provided by operating activities 32,213  786 
Investing activities    
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale   44,340 
Payments for vessels and vessels under construction (20,658) (23,428)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (20,658) 20,912 
Financing activities    
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 12,750  51,600 
Repayments of long-term debt (25,883) (25,710)
Common stock repurchased (8,645)  
Dividend paid (3,062)  
Debt issue costs paid (474)  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (25,314) 25,890 
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,759) 47,588 
Cash at cash equivalents, beginning of period 68,535  101,734 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $54,776  $149,322 


 
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Operating Data (unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2018 2017 2018 2017
Time charter equivalent revenue ($000’s) (1):        
Vessel revenue $60,614  $37,742  $114,866  $72,470 
Voyage expenses (92) (162) (288) (279)
Time charter equivalent revenue $60,522  $37,580  $114,578  $72,191 
Time charter equivalent revenue attributable to:        
Kamsarmax $20,851  $16,312  $41,706  $31,212 
Ultramax 39,671  21,268  72,872  40,979 
  $60,522  $37,580  $114,578  $72,191 
Revenue days:        
Kamsarmax 1,626  1,759  3,426  3,385 
Ultramax 3,429  2,544  6,832  4,939 
Combined 5,055  4,303  10,258  8,324 
TCE per revenue day (1):        
Kamsarmax $12,823  $9,273  $12,173  $9,221 
Ultramax $11,569  $8,360  $10,666  $8,297 
Combined $11,973  $8,733  $11,170  $8,673 
                 


(1) We define Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue as vessel revenues less voyage expenses.  Such TCE revenue, divided by the number of our available days during the period, or revenue days, is TCE per revenue day, which is consistent with industry standards.  TCE per revenue day is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts.
  
 We report TCE revenue, a non-GAAP financial measure, because (i) we believe it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with vessel revenues and voyage expenses, the most directly comparable U.S.-GAAP measure, (ii) it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance, (iii) it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company’s performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods, and (iv) we believe that it presents useful information to investors. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures.


Fleet List as of July 20, 2018

Vessel Name Year Built  DWT  Vessel Type
SBI Samba 2015 84,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Rumba 2015 84,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Capoeira 2015 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Electra 2015 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Carioca 2015 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Conga 2015 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Flamenco 2015 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Bolero 2015 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Sousta 2016 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Rock 2016 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Lambada 2016 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Reggae 2016 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Zumba 2016 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Macarena 2016 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Parapara 2017 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Mazurka 2017 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Swing 2017 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Jive 2017 82,000  Kamsarmax
SBI Lynx (1) 2018 82,000  Kamsarmax
Total Kamsarmax   1,562,000   
       
SBI Antares 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Athena 2015 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Bravo 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Leo 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Echo 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Lyra 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Tango 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Maia 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Hydra 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Subaru 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Pegasus 2015 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Ursa 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Thalia 2015 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Cronos 2015 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Orion 2015 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Achilles 2016 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Hercules 2016 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Perseus 2016 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Hermes 2016 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Zeus 2016 60,200  Ultramax
SBI Hera 2016 60,200  Ultramax
SBI Hyperion 2016 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Tethys 2016 61,000  Ultramax
SBI Phoebe 2016 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Poseidon 2016 60,200  Ultramax
SBI Apollo 2016 60,200  Ultramax
SBI Samson 2017 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Phoenix 2017 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Gemini 2015 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Libra 2017 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Puma 2014 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Jaguar 2014 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Cougar 2015 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Aries 2015 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Taurus 2015 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Pisces 2016 64,000  Ultramax
SBI Virgo 2017 64,000  Ultramax
Total Ultramax   2,307,800   
Total Owned or Finance Leased Vessels DWT 3,869,800   


(1) For accounting purposes, a vessel is considered a vessel under construction until it reaches the first port of load

Time chartered-in vessels

The Company currently time charters-in one Ultramax vessel. The terms of the contract are summarized as follows:

Vessel Type Year Built DWT Country of Build Daily Base Rate Earliest Expiry
Ultramax 2017 62,100  Japan $10,125  30-Sep-19 (1)
Total TC DWT   62,100         


(1)         This vessel is time chartered-in for 22 to 24 months at the Company’s option at $10,125 per day. The Company has the option to extend this time charter for one year at $10,885 per day. The vessel was delivered to the Company in September 2017.


Conference Call on Results:

A conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be held today, July 23, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time / 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time.  Those wishing to listen to the call should dial 1 (866) 219-5268 (U.S.) or 1 (703) 736-7424 (International) at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure connection. The conference participant passcode is 6755439.

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the internet, through the Scorpio Bulkers Inc. website www.scorpiobulkers.com.  Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/who7avvy

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities.  Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an operating fleet of 57 vessels consisting of 56 wholly-owned or finance leased dry bulk vessels (including 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels), and one time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. The Company’s owned and finance leased fleet has a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.9 million dwt and all of the Company’s owned vessels have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., (“GAAP”), management uses certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. In addition, management believes the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items such as asset sales, write-offs, contract termination costs or items outside of management’s control.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted net loss and related per share amounts, as well as adjusted EBITDA and TCE Revenue are non-GAAP performance measures that we believe provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the Company’s operating performance.  These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Please see below for reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted net loss and related per share amounts, and adjusted EBITDA.  Please see “Other Operating Data” for a reconciliation of TCE revenue.

EBITDA (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
In thousands2018 2017 2018 2017
Net income (loss)$800  (13,418) $(4,971) $(47,982)
Add Back:       
Net interest expense9,811  7,185  18,483  13,652 
Depreciation and amortization (1)17,449  17,034  34,924  34,309 
EBITDA$28,060  10,801  $48,436  $(21)

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted stock amortization.

Adjusted net loss (unaudited)

   Six Months Ended June 30,
 In thousands, except per share data 2017
   Amount Per share
 Net loss $(47,982) $(0.67)
 Adjustments:    
                   Loss / write down on assets held for sale 17,702  0.25 
 Write down of deferred financing cost 470  0.01 
 Total adjustments $18,172  $0.26 
 Adjusted net loss $(29,810) $(0.41)

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

   Six Months Ended June 30,
 In thousands 2017
 Net loss $(47,982)
 Impact of adjustments 18,172 
 Adjusted net loss (29,810)
                       Add Back:  
 Net interest expense 13,652 
 Depreciation and amortization (1) 33,839 
 Adjusted EBITDA $17,681 

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted stock amortization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors.  Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: Contact:

Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
+377-9798-5715 (Monaco)
+1-646-432-1675 (New York)

