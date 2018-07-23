Seaspan Shipyards Names Mark Lamarre Chief Executive Officer

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaspan Shipyards today announced that Mark Lamarre, who most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Australian Shipbuilding Company (ASC), has been named Chief Executive Officer of Seaspan Shipyards, effective immediately. Mr. Lamarre succeeds Brian Carter, who has stepped down from his role at the company to pursue other opportunities.



Kyle Washington, Chairman of the Board of Seaspan ULC said, “We are thrilled to have somebody of Mark’s experience and calibre lead Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyard to deliver on our long-term commitments to the Government of Canada under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, and to continue the excellent service of Seaspan’s Victoria Shipyard to the Government of Canada as well as to a variety of foreign and commercial customers.”

Lamarre’s appointment follows recent Seaspan Shipyards additions to the senior leadership team, including Jari Anttila (previously with Philly Shipyard Inc. and Meyer Turku in Finland) as Chief Operating Officer and Christof Brass (previously with Airbus Group SAS) as Chief Financial Officer.

“I am confident that with Mark at the helm – coupled with other recent appointments at the COO and CFO roles – we have a seasoned team in place to strengthen delivery of our commitments to both government and commercial sector clients and build on the company’s successes moving forward,” added Mr. Washington.

Mr. Washington continued, “I would like to sincerely thank Brian Carter for his many contributions to Seaspan over the course of his seven years with us. He has been essential to building Seaspan Shipyards into the company it is today, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Mr. Lamarre commented, “I have long admired Seaspan Shipyards and am honoured and excited to lead the company at this important juncture. With its strong position in the industry and talented team of more than 2,000 employees, Seaspan is well-positioned to deliver quality and predictable work under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, and to strengthen our relationship with the Government of Canada.”

Mr. Lamarre is a seasoned shipbuilding executive with over 30 years of experience in operations, and business transformation. Most recently, Mark served as CEO of ASC PTY LTD, where he led a $600 million shipbuilding division of ASC engaged in the engineering, construction, activation and post-delivery support of Naval surface combatants to the Australian Navy. Previously, Mr. Lamarre worked at Bath Iron Works, the $1.2 billion shipbuilding business unit of General Dynamics Corporation, where he spent 24 years in increasingly senior roles, responsible for areas such as production engineering, planning, procurement, material control and operations, among others. Mr. Lamarre holds an MBA from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

About Seaspan Shipyards

With operations in North Vancouver and Victoria, Seaspan Shipyards is a leader in Canada’s shipbuilding and ship repair industry. With modern facilities and a dedicated workforce, the company has proven itself to be a reliable partner on a range of complex projects for both government and the private sector.

Seaspan Shipyards is proud to be Canada’s chosen non-combat shipbuilder under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). In this capacity, the company is building state-of-the-art ships in Canada for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy. Through its NSS-related work, Seaspan Shipyards is creating jobs, generating economic benefits and rebuilding Canada’s shipbuilding and marine industries.

