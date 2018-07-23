KVH marks mini-VSAT milestone

JULY 23, 2018 — KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI) has shipped its 8,000th mini VSAT broadband system.

The TracPhone V series satellite communications antenna systems utilize advanced satellite technology, including the latest high throughput satellites (HTS), to meet the growing demand for more onboard broadband connectivity.



"Our newest HTS systems are in high demand throughout the maritime industry,and build on the strength and reputation of our entire product line," says Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH's chief executive officer. "Our global coverage, rugged antenna systems, and innovative subscription-based business model are exactly what the maritime industry needs as it continues to move toward digitalization."



According to idustry analysts at Euroconsult, KVH is the market share leader in maritime VSAT by units, with a share of the industry's fielded VSAT terminals thatnearly double that of its next closest competitor, as of the end of 2017.

Last year, KVH launched AgilePlans, a subscription-based Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) model for the commercial maritime sector. KVH's all-inclusive, no-commitment AgilePlans CaaS offering includes, for one monthly fee: connectivity via the mini-VSAT Broadband satellite network; a TracPhone V-series satellite communications antenna with free installation in select ports; news and training content delivered via satellite; and delivery of chart and weather content.

KVH's advanced TracPhone antenna systems include the recently introduced TracPhone V7-HTS, a 60 cm diameter Ku-band antenna utilizing Intelsat EpicNG HTS satellites; the TracPhone V7-IP, a 60 cm diameter, enterprise-grade Ku-band antenna; the TracPhone V11-IP, a 1.1 meter diameter, dual-mode C/Ku-band antenna for global VSAT connectivity; and the TracPhone V3-IP, a 37 cm diameter Ku-band ultra-compact maritime VSAT antenna. The TracPhone V-IP systems feature the Integrated CommBoxTM Modem (ICM), a streamlined belowdecks unit that replaces the need for a rack full of components and integrates all antenna control, onboard network management, and modem functions in one small box. The ICM also receives onboard news, entertainment, and operations content sent via KVH's IP-MobileCast content delivery service.