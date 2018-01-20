Wärtsilä Aquarius UV BWMS completes USCG approval testins

JANUARY 20, 2018 — Wärtsilä says that its Aquarius UV Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) has successfully completed all testing procedures required for United States Coast Guard (USCG) type approval compliance. The documentation for full USCG type approval is being finalised for submission and now awaits only final input from DNV-GL, the USCG approved independent laboratory.

The Aquarius UV already has IMO type approval and USCG Alternate Management System (AMS) acceptance International Maritime Organization in 2011, as well as Alternate Management System (AMS) acceptance from the USCG, which provides regulatory compliance operations in U.S. waters for an interim period of up to five years from the ships specific compliance date, or until full USCG type approval is achieved.

Wärtsilä says that the consistent and exceptional performance results achieved under both the IMO and USCG testing protocols demonstrate the suitability of the system in enabling ship owners and operators to comply with the global Ballast Water Management Convention regulations, which entered into force in September 2017.

The Aquarius UV BWMS is a flexible system utilizing a two stage approach involving filtration and medium pressure ultra-violet (UV) disinfection technology. The system is in full compliance with the IMO D-2 discharge standard.

Wärtsilä’s BWMS offerings also includes its electrochlorination based Aquarius EC BWMS, which was type approved by the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee in 2013, and which has been submitted for USCG type approval following successful testing procedures.

“The reliability, robustness, and efficiency of our full BWMS portfolio is clearly endorsed with both the UV and EC technologies having passed the demanding USCG testing protocol,” says Craig Patrick, Sales Director, Ballast Water Management Systems, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions. "This puts Wärtsilä in a unique position in helping marine operators to meet international regulatory requirements.