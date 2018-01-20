Death toll in Branson duck boat tragedy rises

JANUARY 20, 2018 — The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a Go Team to investigate a July 19, 2018, duck boat amphibious vehicle accident at Table Rock Lake, near Branson, MO. The team will travel Friday morning.

Local CBS affiliate KCTV reported today that at least 13 people were killed and several were injured after a duck boat, operated by Ride the Ducks Branson, capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake in Stone County near Branson Thursday night

Initial reports had been that eleven people had died in the incident, which occurred in strong wind conditions, and that six were missing, however divers found two more bodies this morning.

KCTV cites Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace as saying those who died ranged in age from 1 to 70-years-old.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said that 29 passengers and two crew members were on board, some of them children and that the first 911 call came out around 7:10 p.m., reporting that a "Duck" tour boat had sunk near the Branson Belle and that there were people in the water.

The operator of the vessel put out the following statement

We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at Ride The Ducks Branson.

This incident has deeply affected all of us. Words cannot convey how profoundly our hearts are breaking.

We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue.

The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. Ride the Ducks will be closed for business while we support the investigation, and to allow time to grieve for the families and the community.

Thank you for your support, and we ask that your thoughts and prayers be with the families during this time.

The NTSB this morning tweeted:

If you have video or photos of the July 19, amphibious vehicle accident on Table Rock Lake near Branson, MO, or if you witnessed the accident, please contact the NTSB via email at [email protected]