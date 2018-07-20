Globecomm: Meeting shipowners' appetites for high-speed connectivity

JULY 20, 2018 — The high speed communications appetites of shipowners continue to grow as they demand greater connectivity between the ship and shore to improve productivity, efficiency, and meet regulatory compliance.

Hauppauge, NY, headquartered Globecomm is one of the leading maritime satellite communications providers. It is offering its clients flexible communication solutions, such as Globecomm Roam and its Globecomm Nimbus network management smart box to provide seamless switching between cellular and satellite services to lower communications costs.

Marine Log recently spoke with Martin Killian, Senior Director, Product Management, Globecomm, for Listen Up! a Marine Log podcast to discuss how the company is creating smarter communications to support smarter shipping.

You can listen to the interview below by clicking the arrow.