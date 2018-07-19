Lindblad to order fourth polar expedition cruise ship

New vessel will follow National Geographic Endurance (above), which is scheduled for delivery from Ulstein's Ulsteinvik, Norway, shipyard in 2020

JULY 19, 2018 — Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) reports that its Board of Directors has authorized the building of a new polar expedition ship. Anticipated to be delivered in 2021, the vessel will be the fourth polar vessel in the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic fleet, joining the National Geographic Explorer and the National Geographic Orion, currently in operation, and the National Geographic Endurance, which is scheduled for delivery from Ulstein's Ulsteinvik, Norway, shipyard in 2020 (see earlier story).

Ulstein's contract with Lindblad includes an option for two additional vessels.

Sven-Olof Lindblad, the expedition travel company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said "We are extremely excited to announce the further expansion of our expedition fleet. This is the next step of our long-term growth strategy to capitalize on the expanding demand for high quality adventure travel. By marrying additional capacity with a dedicated and growing loyal customer base and fifty years of experience, we will be able to build upon our proven track record of delivering unparalleled expeditions to the world's most remarkable destinations."