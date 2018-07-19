Robert Allan and Nova Patent start work on midsize CRT design

New design will be mid-size version of 32 m CRT design used in Multratug 32 above

JULY 19, 2018 — Robert Allan Ltd.CRT and Nova Patent B.V. have started design work on the next variant of the Carrousel Rave Tug (CRT).

Two CRTs of the first (large) iteration of the intended model line-up, measuring 32 m LOA, were recently delivered to Multraship for operation under the names Multratug 32 and Multratug 33 (see earlier story).

This new design is the medium version of the CRT, measuring 28 m LOA, and will initially be configured to accommodate propulsion packages of at least 50 tonnes of static bollard pull while staying under 500 GT.

The medium design again features the Robert Allan Ltd. and Voith Turbo GmbH & Co. KG developed RAVE propulsion with drives arranged inline along the centerline of the hull, and the Novatug patented Carrousel Towing System installed on the main deck.

This unique and optimized combination of propulsion and towing arrangements results in extremely fuel-efficient, effective and inherently safe towing assistance in dynamic conditions, while the assisted ship is moving, as well exceptional maneuverability for operations in confined waterways, locks and other generally tight spaces.