NASSCO wins $72.5 million contract for USS Higgins drydocking

JULY 19, 2018 — General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, CA, has been awarded a $72,520,873 contract for the execution of USS Higgins (DDG 76) fiscal 2018 Extended Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability.

The work will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of the Arleigh Burke class destroyer and the contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $89,137,388.

Work will be performed in San Diego, and is expected to be completed by September 2019.

Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $72,520,873 will be obligated at time of award.

Contract funds in the amount of $58,938,888 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-18-R-4400.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4400).