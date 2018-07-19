Wärtsilä ups expectations for its Marine Solutions business

JULY 19, 2018 — Releasing its half year financial report, covering the period January-June 2018, Wärtsilä noted a good development in orders received, with intake increasing by 14% to EUR 1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion).

The company says demand for its services and solutions in 2018 is expected to improve somewhat from the previous year. Demand in its Marine Solutions business is now anticipated to be "good," an upgrade on the previous expectation of "solid."



"Although vessel contracting activity has been somewhat slower than anticipated, our extensive portfolio of solutions and a favorable contracting mix resulted in the Marine Solutions' order intake developing well," said President and CEO Jaakko Eskola. "I am pleased to note the increased demand for exhaust gas cleaning solutions in both the newbuild and retrofit markets ahead of the global sulfur regulations, which enter into force in 2020. In the Services business, we have also seen continued interest in service agreements, the agreement to optimize the maintenance of all Wärtsilä thrusters installed within the Transocean fleet being a highlight of the quarter."

Read the half year financial report HERE