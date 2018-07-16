INVESTOR ALERT: Levi Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of GulfMark Offshore, Inc. to Tidewater, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (“GulfMark Offshore” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GLF) stock prior to July 16, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of GulfMark Offshore to Tidewater, Inc. (NYSE:TDW). Under the terms of the transaction, GulfMark shareholders will receive 1.100 shares of Tidewater common stock for each share of GulfMark stock they own, representing approximately $33.68 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

The GulfMark merger investigation concerns whether the Board of GulfMark breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Tidewater is underpaying for GulfMark shares, thus unlawfully harming GulfMark shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

