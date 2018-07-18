Bath Iron Works reaches $355,000 settlement with EPA

JULY 18, 2018 — Shipbuilder Bath Iron Works is one of four New England companies to reach an agreement with the U.S.Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act (EPCRA), which requires companies and organizations to report their use and release of toxic chemicals. The settlement with Bath Iron Works also resolves alleged Clean Water Act violations.

The EPA says that all four companies promptly corrected the EPCRA violations after EPA inspections, and have filed required reports of their use of toxic chemicals under EPA's Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) program, allowing the public and local officials to access data about toxic chemicals used and released in their communities. Each company agreed to pay a civil penalty and improved its compliance with TRI requirements; Bath Iron Works is also now in compliance with the company's Clean Water Act discharge permit.

Bath Iron Works allegedly failed to submit TRI reports for chromium, copper, manganese, and nickel for reporting years 2013, 2014, and 2015. EPA also alleged that the company failed to fully comply with all the requirements in its stormwater permit. The permit requires the company to minimize the exposure of waste from the shipbuilding process, such as metal shavings and grit from sand blasting operations, so that when it rains these pollutants do not flow into the Kennebec River.

Bath Iron Works will pay a $355,000 penalty under the settlement with EPA.