CMA CGM to install Bio-Sea BWTS in 17 containerships

JULY 18, 2018 — Marseilles headquartered container shipping giant CMA CGM has contracted France's BIO-UV Group to supply its Bio-Sea ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) to 17 containerships.

The company's nine 22,000 TEU LNG fueled newbuilds under construction at two CSSC shipyards in China will each be fitted-out with two 3,000 cu.m/h capacity Bio-Sea B 10-1500 FX units. Eight 9,000 TEU capacity Opera-class vessels will each be retrofitted with a Bio-Sea B 10-1000 FX unit capable of treating ballast water flow rates of 1,000 cu.m/h.

Benoit Gillmann, President and CEO, BIO-UV Group, said: "Beyond the dynamics of this milestone agreement, the order from CMA CGM, the world's third largest container shipping company, indicates the industry's commitment to reducing the impact that the transfer of non-indigenous species has on the marine environment, and beyond. The order strengthens BIO-UV's position in the maritime segment and Bio-Sea's leading position in the ballast water market."

The order, which is valued at more than EUR 5 million (about $5.8 million), is the company's first Bio-Sea order following the system's USCG type-approval, awarded last month.

Xavier Deval, Business Director, Bio-Sea, said: "We are excited to be working with CMA CGM on these newbuild and retrofit projects, which represent the first orders since our USCG-approval. The order substantiates our view that Bio-Sea is one of the best ultraviolet treatment systems available. It is suitable for all waters of the world in which these CMA CGM vessels will operate and is one of the very few ballast water treatment systems that is currently compliant with both USCG and IMO requirements."

The UV-type ballast water treatment system is available as a skid mounted, semi-modular or modular system capable of dealing with flow rates between 10 and 2,000 cu.m/h. To date, it is the only UV system on the market with no limit for freshwater retention, 24 hours in marine water, and 72h days for brackish water.

Bio-Sea is two stage treatment process, with ballast waters entering a 20µm filter to flush out any suspended solids and zooplankton. The filtered water then enters a titanium reactor to be put through the ultraviolet disinfection process. The system is also equipped with an automated operating, monitoring and alarm with power regulation.