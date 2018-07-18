BMT wins first mid-range wind farm CTV design contract

JULY 18, 2018 — BMT has secured a new contract to design two 23 m offshore wind farm crew transfer vessels (CTVs) ordered at Cheoy Lee Shipyards in China by U.K. based CTV operator Njord Offshore. This latest contract follows the recent successful launch of Njord Zenith and Njord Zephyr, two 27 m CTVs also designed by BMT and built by Cheoy Lee.

The 23 m vessels will be the first mid-range CTV BMT has designed. They will have a twin CPP installation supplied by Servogear and will be powered by MAN D2862 engines, giving a predicted sprint speed of 25.5 knots, whilet carrying 11 tonnes of deadweight.

Jago Lawless, Technical Director at BMT says: "We have refined the hull design based on real data we have taken from our existing 26 m and 21 m vessels that are currently operating throughout Europe. The offshore energy market is moving at pace and we're delighted to have the opportunity to work with Njord Offshore to deliver a superior technical solution that's fit for purpose."

The vessels, which are set to be delivered by around July 2019, will have a full width superstructure to maximize saloon space for industrial personnel and passengers and features Njord's exclusive "next generation" shaped wheelhouse, including a full height window for the skipper as seen on Njord Zenith.

Jonathan Cannon at Cheoy Lee Shipyards says: "This contract follows hot on the heels of our recent delivery of two 27 m windfarm CTVs and we are pleased to be working with BMT again. As builder of a wide range of vessels, from aluminum passenger catamarans, crew boats, sophisticated tugs, luxury yachts and more, and teaming up with BMT with their deep experience in this sector, Cheoy Lee's burgeoning wind farm CTV program looks to have an interesting future."