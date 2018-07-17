Audubon Companies Expands Pipeline and Facilities Engineering Team

HOUSTON, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audubon Companies, a global provider of EPCM services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lyle Russell as Senior Business Development Representative for Capital Oil and Gas Projects, and Robert Guerrero as Pipeline Engineering Manager. Both Mr. Russell and Mr. Guerrero are based in Houston and will play key roles in the continued development of integrated pipeline engineering operations and strategy for affiliate company, Audubon Field Solutions.



Mr. Russell has more than 24 years of business development and marketing experience in the U.S. pipeline industry, with a focus on developing consulting engineering, right-of-way, survey and design services to clients in the interstate, intrastate, gas storage, power generation, and midstream markets.

Mr. Guerrero brings more than 25 years of pipeline industry experience to Audubon Field Solutions, including 10+ years of experience serving in supervisory and management capacities for major midstream companies, Enbridge and Spectra Energy. His primary areas of expertise include design and drafting of pipelines and metering stations, and related facilities, including FERC filed projects. His past duties have included permitting, right-of-way, material requisitions, design and construction specification and guideline development, coating requirements, HDD design, CP & AC mitigation design, pipe stress calculations, hot tap calculations, and commissioning.

At Audubon Field Solutions, Mr. Guerrero will direct and lead the engineering and design functions for pipeline engineering. He will also contribute to the development and growth of the company’s existing engineers and designers.

“We are extremely excited to have Lyle and Robert join our team at Audubon Field Solutions,” said Max Hengst, Vice President of Pipeline Engineering. “Both men bring a wealth of leadership, practical knowledge, and pipeline expertise amassed over their 50 years of combined professional experience. As we continue to grow our footprint in the US market, Lyle and Robert’s presence in Houston will help solidify us as a pipeline leader.”

In addition to the firm’s integrated pipeline capabilities, Audubon Companies brings leading expertise in oil and gas processing, petrochemical, environmental, and project management to provide comprehensive services to clients for projects worldwide.

On the web: www.auduboncompanies.com

On Twitter: @audubonco

About Audubon Field Solutions:

Audubon Field Solutions provides field services to the global oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, transmission and power generation markets. Our reputation is centered on creating innovative field and integrated pipeline solutions with expertise in mapping and surveying, right of way, construction management and inspection, commissioning and start-up for facilities and offshore, technical operations, maintenance and risk management. Our talented team of specialists and exceptional service capabilities meet and exceed customer expectations by efficiently executing projects, cutting operational costs and maximizing investment returns.

About Audubon Companies:

Audubon Companies is a global provider of EPCM and fabrication services for the oil & gas, petrochemical, refining, and pipeline markets. Equipped with experience and talent, Audubon Companies’ four affiliates – Audubon Engineering Solutions, Audubon Field Solutions, Opero Energy, and Affinity – deliver innovative and flexible solutions for repeatable project success – safely, on schedule, and within budget. For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.

Source: Audubon Companies

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27ea3336-5f6f-4c65-a8a2-af64f0f32bc0

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e70ed95-bf3a-4245-aaed-4808bff62b79





CONTACT: Media Contact: Ivonne Hallard Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications [email protected]

Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/17/1538584/0/en/Audubon-Companies-Expands-Pipeline-and-Facilities-Engineering-Team.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628