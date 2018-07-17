Kohler adds Engines Inc. to marine generator distributor network

JULY 17, 2018 — Kohler Co. has added Engines Inc., Jonesboro, Arkansas, to its nationwide distribution network for marine generators. Engines Inc. will now be the exclusive distributor for Kohler marine generators in a territory encompassing Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and western Tennessee.

Kohler says that the new partnership further solidifies the representation for Kohler marine generators in both the commercial and pleasure craft markets.

"Engines Inc. has an unmatched network of marine industry dealers and we're incredibly excited to bring an elevated level of sales, service and support to our customers throughout this important region where the commercial and pleasure craft markets are both thriving," said Patrick Kline, Regional Manager – Global Marine for Kohler marine generators. "Engines Inc. represents some of the biggest names in the industry and we're pleased to a play a role in their continued growth and success moving forward."

Founded in 1873, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies. and has been a global force in power solutions since 1920, Committed to leading-edge products and comprehensive aftermarket support, the company offers a full range of power solutions – including generators (industrial, commercial, residential, marine, and portable) automatic transfer switches, paralleling switchgear, monitoring controls and more. Kohler marine generators are produced in the United States and distributed globally.

In addition to its power solutions, Kohler is a leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, WI, and St Andrews, Scotland.