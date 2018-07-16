PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Launches Guided Missile Destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully launched the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) on Friday.



“This is the one of the most significant milestones in the life of any ship,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “Our shipbuilders implement such an organized launch plan, and they have once again executed it in a quality manner. We are proud to have DDG 121 one step closer to completion and look forward to presenting this invaluable asset to the Navy fleet in the future.”

Frank E. Petersen Jr. was translated via Ingalls’ rail car system to a floating dry dock. Once on, the dry dock was moved away from the pier, and it was ballasted down to float the ship.

To date, Ingalls has delivered 30 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy, most recently delivering USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), which was commissioned on March 24. Other destroyers currently under construction at Ingalls include Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125).

“Launch and translation are always an exciting turning points in the life of a ship,” said George Nungesser, Ingalls’ DDG program manager. “Our team works vigorously to ensure everything is in place in for weeks leading up to launch to ensure its success. Serial production has allowed us the opportunity for learning that has been vital to the continued progress of the DDG 51 program.”

DDG 121 honors Frank Emmanuel Petersen Jr., who was the Marine Corps’ first African-American aviator and general officer. After entering the Naval Aviation Cadet Program in 1950, Petersen would go on to fly more than 350 combat missions throughout the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States’ military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

