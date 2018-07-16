Lockheed Martin gets $450.7 million in FMS funding for MMSC

Multi mission combat ship (above) is based on the Freedom variant Littoral Combat Ship built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard

JULY 16, 2018 — Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded a $450,744,723 a modification to a previously awarded contract for long-lead-time material and detail design in support of the construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships.

The Multi-Mission Surface Combatant is a lethal and highly maneuverable surface combatant capable of littoral and open ocean operation.

This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and FMS funding for the Kingdom in the amount of $225,372,361 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Work will be performed in Crozet, Virginia (17 percent); Iron Mountain, Michigan (15 percent) Milwaukee, Wisconsin (15 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (9 percent); Novi, Michigan (9 percent ); Sweden (8 percent); Marinette, Wisconsin (3 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (2 percent); Stevensville, Maryland (2 percent); Carson, California (2 percent); Orlando, Florida (2 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (1 percent); Canada (1 percent); St. Charles, Missouri (1 percent); Burns Harbor, Indiana (1 percent); Louisville, Kentucky (1 percent); United Kingdom (1 percent); Kingsford, Michigan (1 percent); Fridley, Minnesota (1 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (1 percent); and other areas in the U.S. (8 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2025.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.