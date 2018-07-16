Van Oord to buy Vroon offshore wind installation subsidiary

JULY 16, 2018 — Rotterdam, Netherlands, headquartered dredging and offshore contracting specialist Van Oord is adding to its U.K. offshore wind related capabilities by signing an agreement to acquire Vroon Group's MPI Offshore, a specialist offshore wind installation contractor.

Van Oord will take over the MPI organization in Stokesley, U.K, and the vessels and crew of the MPI Adventure and MPI Resolution with associated contracts. The transaction is subject to approval of competition authorities and due diligence and expected to be closed by the end of September 2018.

"The acquisition is fully in line with our ambitions and investment program for the coming years. Offshore wind will play an important role in the energy transition," said CEO Pieter van Oord. "By acquiring the MPI Adventure and MPI Resolution and the addition of qualified personnel, our position in the offshore wind industry will be further strengthened."

Van Oord has been involved in the construction of offshore wind projects since 2002, among others the Gemini Offshore Wind Park (Netherlands) and the Walney Extension offshore wind farm (U.K.). Preparations are currently being made for the construction of the Borssele III / IV offshore wind farms (Netherlands) and the Norther offshore wind farm (Belgium). Last May, Van Oord announced that it was awarded an extensive wind project in Taiwan, and thus took first steps towards the Asian offshore wind market.