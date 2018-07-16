Dakota Creek wins Navy tug contract worth potential $84.5 million

Dakota Creek wins Navy tug contract worth potential $84.5 million

JULY 16, 2018 —Anacortes, Washington, shipbuilder Dakota Creek Industries Inc. has won a $52,979,439 Navy contract for the detail design and construction of four yard tug 808-class harbor tugboats.

The contract includes options for two additional craft that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $84,485,167.

Work will be performed in Anacortes, Washington, and is expected to be completed by October 2020. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $26,759,713; and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $26,219,726 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 14 offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Related items

More in this category: « VIDEO: Metal Shark and ASV launch range of autonomous vessels
back to top
Subscribe to Marine Daily for breaking marine news

Visit the Online Maritime Exhibition

Find information on Workboats at

NauticExpo

Copyright © 2018 Simmons-Boardman Publishing Inc.