Dakota Creek wins Navy tug contract worth potential $84.5 million

JULY 16, 2018 —Anacortes, Washington, shipbuilder Dakota Creek Industries Inc. has won a $52,979,439 Navy contract for the detail design and construction of four yard tug 808-class harbor tugboats.

The contract includes options for two additional craft that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $84,485,167.

Work will be performed in Anacortes, Washington, and is expected to be completed by October 2020. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $26,759,713; and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $26,219,726 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 14 offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.