Bisso Offshore orders two tugs at Eastern Shipbuilding

JULY 16, 2018 — Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is to build two Robert Allan Ltd. designed RApport 2400 Ship Handing Tugs with escort capability for Bisso Offshore, LLC.

Bisso Offshore, LLC, a division of E.N. Bisso & Son, Inc. is one of Eastern's long term customers and has taken delivery of four previous modern Z-drive tugs from Eastern since 2006. The two new tugs have been customized by the designer and owner to provide specific operational features while also meeting EPA Tier 4 and USCG Sub-M requirements.

Joey D'Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, said: "We are honored to be working with our friends at E.N. Bisso once again on this exciting project. E.N. Bisso is a valued repeat customer for us and we appreciate being selected to build this latest class of ship handling tugs. We look forward to working with the E.N. Bisso team on another successful project."



The RApport 2400 Ship Handling Tugs have the following characteristics: