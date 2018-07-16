Bisso Offshore orders two tugs at Eastern Shipbuilding

JULY 16, 2018 — Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is to build two Robert Allan Ltd. designed RApport 2400 Ship Handing Tugs with escort capability for Bisso Offshore, LLC.
Bisso Offshore, LLC, a division of E.N. Bisso & Son, Inc. is one of Eastern's long term customers and has taken delivery of four previous modern Z-drive tugs from Eastern since 2006. The two new tugs have been customized by the designer and owner to provide specific operational features while also meeting EPA Tier 4 and USCG Sub-M requirements.
Joey D'Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, said: "We are honored to be working with our friends at E.N. Bisso once again on this exciting project. E.N. Bisso is a valued repeat customer for us and we appreciate being selected to build this latest class of ship handling tugs. We look forward to working with the E.N. Bisso team on another successful project."
The RApport 2400 Ship Handling Tugs have the following characteristics:
- Dimensions (Molded): 80'-0 x 38'-0 x 13'-2"
- Fuel Oil: 28,000 USG
- DEF/Urea: (2) x 850 USG
- Potable Water: 8,750 USG
- Total Horsepower: (2) x 2,549 HP @ 1,800 RPM
- Bollard Pull (Predicted): 63 Metric Tons
- Main Engines: (2) LA CAT, Caterpillar 3512E Tier 4 EPA/IMO III marine propulsion diesel engines
- Main Propulsion: (2) Rolls Royce US205 P20 Z-Drives
- Main Generators: (2) Kennedy Engines Co. John Deere 4045AFM85 Tier 3 EPA certified Marine Auxiliary Diesel Generator Set, each rated at 99kW @ 1,800 RPM
- Firefighting: (1) Counterfire ES-125-400, 1,500 gpm at 100 psi, diesel engine driven and 4" Stang remote controlled fire monitor
- Hawser Winch: (1) Markey Machinery, Inc. Model DEPCF-42 HS, Single Drum 40HP,
- Render/Recovery, Line Tension Display, Electric Escort Hawser Winch
- Capstan: (1) Markey Machinery, Inc. CEPB-40 5HP Bitt Capstan
- Tow Hook: (1) Washington Chain & Supply 90 Ton SWL tow hook, electric-air remote control, manual or remote release.
- Regulatory: USCG Sub-M, COI, Designed and Built to ABS Class but not classed under ABS
- Flag: United States of America