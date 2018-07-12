E.N. Bisso & Son acquires Port Canaveral tug operator Petchem

Petchem&#039;s three tug fleet includes the ASD tug Christine S, delivered by Gulf Coast Steel shipyard in 2016 Petchem's three tug fleet includes the ASD tug Christine S, delivered by Gulf Coast Steel shipyard in 2016

JULY 12 2018 — E.N. BIsso & Son, Inc. of New Orleans, LA is has acquired Petchem, Inc. of Port Canaveral, FL, effective June 27, 2018.

E.N. Bisso, with a current fleet of 16 tugs, is a leading provider of ship-assist tug service at New Orleans / Lower Mississippi River and Gulfport, Mississippi. Petchem, Inc. with a fleet of three tugs has been providing harbor tug services at Port Canaveral since 1984.

The business at Port Canaveral will continue to operate as Petchem, Inc. with all staffing, personnel, equipment and service commitments unchanged.

Matt Holzhalb, President of E.N. Bisso, said,"We are excited about this expansion opportunity as we believe Petchem, Inc. provides an excellent fit in our quest to expand our scope of operations and develop a presence on another coast. We are grateful to Tony Savas for placing his confidence in our ability to maintain his legacy and provide dedicated stewardship of his former company as we move forward".

 

