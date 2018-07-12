Norwegian exercises options for fifth and sixth Project Leonardo ships

JULY 12 2018 — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) says it has confirmed its options with shipbuilder Fincantieri for the fifth and sixth Norwegian Cruise Line Project Leonardo Class ships for delivery in 2026 and 2027 (see earlier story). When the contracts for the first four ships were announced in February 2017, Norwegian said the contract price for each was approximately EUR 800 million.

"These orders extend our disciplined and measured newbuild program and strong growth trajectory well into the future and will further drive long-term returns for our shareholders," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "Our six ship Leonardo Class fleet will allow us to broaden our deployment into strong performing and mature unserved and underserved markets and offer new experiences to our guests."

At 140,000 gross tons the ships will be about 300 m long and accommodate approximately 3,300 guests. Norwegian says the ships will "feature a host of inventive designs that will further elevate its already award-winning guest experience."

A priority of the prototype design is energy efficiency, with the aim of optimizing fuel consumption and reducing the impact on the environment.

"Following the Breakaway Plus Class, the most successful class in our Company's history, the highly anticipated Leonardo Class will fuel future growth with exciting and innovative offerings that will meaningfully drive demand from new and loyal returning guests alike," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

With today's announcement, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has seven ships on order for Norwegian Cruise Line and one for Regent Seven Seas Cruises for a total of eight vessels for delivery through 2027. The company will take delivery of its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, in fall 2019.

