Steady progress on new ATB for Bouchard Transportation

JULY 12, 2018—Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc., Melville, NY, reports on social media that progress is well underway on its new 55,000 bbl Articulated Tug Barge (ATB) under construction at VT Halter Marine, Inc., Pascagoula, MS, and Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, LA.

VT Halter Marine is building the 4,000 hp Evening Breeze. The 112 ft x 35 ft by 17 ft tug will meet EPA Tier 4 compliance (photo, inset).

Meanwhile, Bollinger Shipyards is building the B. No. 252, a 317 ft 6 in x 70 ft x 28 ft, double hull tank barge with a 55,000 bbl capacity.Slideeveningbreeze

Both the tug and the barge were ordered by Bouchard in December 2017.

In a Linkedin post, Bocuhard said:

“Exciting expansion updates as the construction of ATB Unit Evening Breeze & B. No. 252 progresses at VT Halter Marine and Bollinger Shipyards! The Evening Breeze’s rudder tubes were finished and welded in last week and the Intercon tow winch was set into position on the main deck. The majority of the B. No. 252's steel is fit, and the hull was moved into the outfitting position next to the dock where it will later be launched. We are looking forward to adding another safe and efficient ATB Unit to our fleet in 2019!”

