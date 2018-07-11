Marseilles, July 11, 2018

Evolution within the general management of BOURBON

BOURBON Corporation announces the resignation of Astrid de Bréon from her position as Chief Financial Officer effective today.

Since her arrival on February 1st, 2017, Astrid de Bréon has largely contributed to BOURBON's transformation and to the sustainable reorganization of the company's financial debt.

She will continue to exercice her duties untill her replacement and departure from the company.

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub - surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest - generation vessel s and the expertise of almost 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2017, BOURBON'S revenue came to €860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

Contacts

BOURBON Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants Investor Relations, analysts,

shareholders Vilizara Lazarova +33 140 138 607 +33 144 824 634 [email protected] [email protected] Corporate Communications Christelle Loisel +33 491 136 732 [email protected]

Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/11/1536112/0/en/BOURBON-Evolution-within-the-general-management.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628