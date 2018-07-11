Update on Successful Recovery Efforts at SB Pulaski Wreck Site

Jacksonville, FL, July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project partners Blue Water Ventures International (OTCPK: BWVI) and Endurance Exploration Group (OTC: EXPL), announce that recovery efforts on the historic 1838 SB Pulaski wreck site located off the coast of North Carolina are continuing to produce artifacts.



The Dive Team has been able to make the most of favorable weather conditions for diving/recovery at the beginning of July. Over a five-day trip to the site, our team uncovered what appeared to be a small chest with over 240 silver coins, and 9 rare gold coins. Several pocket watches including one very ornate and beautifully detailed ocean life pocket watch. Other items include 41 pieces of silverware, stoneware and ships hardware.

“The recoveries are beginning to bring a lost window of time back to life,” stated Keith Webb, President of Blue Water Ventures International, “This wreck site is like a giant puzzle, and we are working to put the pieces back together.”

The Dive Team has been working in approximately 120 feet of water and as the recovery field broadens more material is revealing itself. The technical dive training during the winter has really paid off, allowing the divers to spend 3 to 4 hours more a day underwater. To date a total of 390 silver coins, 23 gold coins, 5 gold pocket watches, and numerous other historical artifacts have been recovered. Both companies believe the face value for the coins found to date to be less than $300. It was estimated that passenger losses were near $150,000, when the Pulaski went down, meaning we have barely scratched the surface of valuable coins and artifacts yet to be recovered.

Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS) and Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) have been working to conserve, attribute, and grade the coins recovered from the wreck site. A number of the coins recovered are extremely rare and carry a high historical value. The company will keep shareholders and investment community updated relating to the values of recovered items as appropriate moving forward.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically-sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to http://www.expl.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargo, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.





