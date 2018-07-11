DNV GL to classify Quark expedition cruise ship

JULY 11, 2018 — DNV GL is to classify the 200-passenger expedition cruise ship on order for Seattle, WA, headquartered Quark Expeditions at Croatia's Brodosplit shipyard (see earlier story).

DNV GL's contract with the shipbuilder covers the construction of the vessel, which is scheduled for third quarter 2020 delivery.

The 128-meter long polar expedition cruise vessel will be equipped with four main engines and with diesel-electric generator sets producing 4400 kW of power, for a top speed of 16 knots. Built to the DNV GL polar class PC(6) standard, the vessel will also be fully compliant with Safe Return to Port requirements and will accommodate up to 200 passengers, with life boat capacity for all persons onboard.

Quark has a long history of civilian polar exploration. The company led the first-ever tourist transit of the Arctic's northeast passage, as well as the first commercial passenger circumnavigation of Antarctica.

"Exploration is in our DNA. With this new ship we are looking forward to decades more of exploration and a whole new series of polar firsts," says Andrew White, the President of Quark Expeditions.

Elliott Tulloch, Quark Project Manager, said, "With DNV GL's breadth of knowledge in polar operations, they were a natural partner for this project. We have been tremendously pleased by the support and consultation we have received so far and look forward to more excellent collaboration as we proceed with construction, and eventually through the lifetime of the vessel."

"It is a proud day for DNV GL to have been selected as the classification partner for this purpose-built vessel and we look forward to supporting Quark and Brodosplit in realizing a successful delivery. As shipping becomes more widespread in the polar environment, DNV GL is committed to utilizing our 150-plus years of experience in harsh climates to ensure that vessels can operate safely and sustainably in this sensitive environment," says Paal Johansen, DNV GL's Global cruise ship director.

The ship, which is designed by Sembcorp Marine's Bergen, Norway, headquartered subsidiary LMG Marin will be one the most versatile expedition vessels operating in the polar regions.

With a 40-day operational capability, the vessel will make regions such as the Ross Sea and the remote western Antarctic more accessible to tourists. The vessel will be equipped with 20 zodiac boats that can be deployed from an internal hangar to facilitate off-ship experiences and will also feature two helicopters and helidecks to enable access to areas inaccessible by boat.



