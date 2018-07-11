Vigor delivers third 400-passenger ferry to WETA

JULY 11, 2018 — Vigor recently delivered Argo, the third of four all aluminum, 400 passenger ferries on order for the Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) in San Francisco, California.

The hull was constructed at Vigor Ballard and the superstructure in Vigor's new aluminum fabrication bay at its Harbor Island shipyard.

"The new fabrication bay significantly expands Vigor's production capabilities and capacity for our portfolio of aluminum workboats, high performance military craft and state of the art ferries like Argo," said Tim Kolb, Vigor Puget Sound General Manager. "It was fitting to have this award-winning design be our inaugural vessel for the new facility."

Like its sister ships, Hydrus and Cetus, Argo is an efficient, environmentally friendly design by Incat Crowther.

The ferry has a service speed of 27 knots and a smooth, quiet ride which Vigor Senior Project Manager, Jim Gow, attributes to its "floating house." The superstructure has 180 independent mounts. The engines and wheelhouse sit on isolation mounts while the gears are hard mounted.

"This configuration greatly reduces vibration, increasing passenger comfort," says Gow.

Argo is powered by two MTU 12V4000 M64 engines and features a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) after-treatment system developed by Pacific Power Group. Argo's engines are able to burn biodiesel B5 and thereby further reduce emission, a high priority for the City of San Francisco.

Construction of Carina, the fourth WETA ferry in the Hydrus class, is already underway at Vigor with delivery expected by the end of 2018.



Principal Characteristics

Length (overall): 135'

Beam: 38'

Draft (max): 6.75'

400 passenger

Speed: 27 knots

MTU 12V4000 M64 diesel engines

Exhaust After Treatment System

Bicycle storage