Chevron gets NOL for use of Taro in MAN's ACOM system

JULY 11, 2018 — Chevron Marine Lubricants says that, following successful field testing, it has been issued with two NOLs (No Objection Letters) from MAN Energy Solutions, for the use of three of its Taro cylinder oils with MAN's cylinder oil mixing system, ACOM.

Both sets of field tests were carried out on a 6S90ME-C8 MAN B&W two-stroke engine using MAN's Automated Cylinder Oil Mixing (ACOM) system.

The first NOL demonstrates the high performance of Taro Special HT Ultra, a 140BN product that has achieved impressive results helping combat cold corrosion in slow speed vessels burning high sulfur fuel and which Chevron Marine Lubricants was first to market with in 2017, blended with Taro Special HT LF, a 25BN lubricant ideal for low sulfur, distillate and alternative fuel types.

The second NOL allows for blending Taro Special HT 100 (100 BN) and Taro Special HT LF. These successful tests prove that the Taro range of cylinder lubricants can provide maximum flexibility for operators, as well as reliable service for vessels.

"Receiving the NOLS from Man Energy Solutions (formerly MAN Diesel & Turbo), demonstrates the impressive performance of our products in the field, "said Ian Thurloway, Chevron Marine Lubricants Brand & Marketing Manager. "The Taro range of cylinder lubricants provides solutions for the varied range of engines, different fuels and the increasingly complex operating requirements that we are faced with. It also highlights our continued strong working relationship with this leading OEM."