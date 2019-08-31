U.S.-flag lines get slimmer Transcom contracts than last year

JULY 11, 2018 — The U.S. Transportation Command has awarded eleven U.S.-flag shipping companies contracts totaling $757.4 million for international ocean transportation and intermodal distribution services.

All the contracts run through August 31, 2019.

The total is substantially down from the $871 million awarded the same eleven companies in a similar round of awards last year (see earlier story).

In each case, the type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 and 2019 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders.

The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

The companies and the totals awarded are:

American President Lines Ltd. Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona ($204,369,317)

Maersk Line Ltd., Norfolk, Virginia ($181,084,200)

Matson Navigation Company Inc., Oakland, California ($75,739,213)

Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, Piscataway, New Jersey ($73,180,199)

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier LLC, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, ($53,203,386)

Farrell Lines Inc. ($51,152,366)

Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, New York ($44,338,913)

TOTE Maritime Alaska Inc., Federal Way, Washington ($24,190,653)

Central Gulf Lines Inc., Mobile, Alabama ($19,466,320)

TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico LLC, Jacksonville, Florida ($16,011,970)

Young Brothers Ltd., Honolulu, Hawaii ($14,697,539)