Huntington Ingalls Industries to Support New Management Contract at Los Alamos National Laboratory

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has issued a notice to proceed into transition for the management transition process at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in Los Alamos, New Mexico, to Triad National Security LLC. After a four-month transition period, the team will assume full management and operational responsibility for the laboratory.



Triad National Security is a joint venture comprised of Battelle, Texas A&M University Systems and the University of California. The Triad team includes two integrated subcontractors, HII and Fluor, and three small business subcontractors, Longenecker & Associates, Merrick-SMSI and TechSource.

“We are very proud to be an integrated team member in support of the critical NNSA mission at LANL,” said Michael Lempke, president of the Nuclear & Environmental group in HII’s Technical Solutions division. “We look forward to drawing on our extensive experience in managing complex projects that are crucial to national security, the advancement of science and technology, and protecting the environment.”

The contract includes a five-year base period and five one-year options with an estimated contract value, if all options are exercised, of approximately $20 billion. The current M&O contract for LANL, held by Los Alamos National Security (LANS), expires on Sept. 30 and will be extended to allow for a four-month transition period to provide stability for the workforce employed under the current contract and to ensure efficient continuity of operations for the vital NNSA and other national security missions performed there.

LANL’s primary mission is to enhance national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health and global security concerns.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

