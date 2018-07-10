MAN propulsion systems ordered for LNG-fueled Pasha Hawaii duo

The ME-GI engine has won some 200 orders since its introduction to the market. Pictured here, the 9S90ME-GI type

JULY 10, 2018 — MAN Energy Solutions is to provide the propulsion systems for the two 2,525 TEU LNG -fueled Jones Act containerships on order at the Keppel AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, for Pasha Hawaii.

Each ship will have a 7S80ME-GI Mk 9.5 main engine, three MAN 6L35/44DF GenSets and an MAN Alpha FPP propeller system.

Bjarne Foldager – Vice President, Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions – said: "With some 200 engines on order or already in service, the ME-GI's popularity continues to grow. This is yet another order within the container segment and cements the ME-GI concept. More so, the project at hand shows how our customers pick up on offers of complete propulsion systems beyond just the main engine. This confirms our strategic path to develop into a system provider."

Doosan Engine will build the main engines in Korea. They use an Exhaust Gas Recirculation system to meet Tier III emission standards. MAN Energy Solutions's Augsburg works will build the auxiliary engines, which will meet Tier III with the aid of a Selective Catalytic Reduction system.

Engine delivery is scheduled for 2019 with the two vessels, respectively, due for launch in the first and third quarters of 2020.

Honolulu based Pasha Hawaii says that the new vessels will have a sailing speed of 23.0 knots and that their hulls have been fully optimized using computational fluid dynamics to be among the most hydrodynamically efficient in the world.

The new vessels will operate fully on LNG from day one in service, dramatically reducing environmental impact and increasing fuel efficiency. Energy savings will also be achieved with the state-of-the-art engines and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

When compared to conventional fuels, LNG is a much cleaner alternative fuel for shipping and offers significant environmental benefits, including the reduction of up to 95% in sulfur oxides, nearly 100% of all particulate matter, up to 90% of nitrogen oxides, and up to 25% of carbon dioxide emissions from engine exhausts.

The ME-GI engine

Over 200 of MAN Energy Solutions's successful ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine, have been ordered.The ME-GI engine provides ship-owners and operators with an environmentally friendly and high-efficiency, two-stroke technology, without methane slip.

With the ME-GI engine, two-stroke development has taken a step further by combining the unique properties of multi-fuel combustion and the well-known reliability of the ME-engine. The Diesel principle provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, including during load changes and fuel change-over, while defining properties such as a stable change-over from fuel to gas with no fuel-penalties are maintained.

Rendering of the new Pasha Hawaii containership (picture courtesy Pasha Hawaii)