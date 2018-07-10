Havyard to design two new Royal Arctic Line cargo vessels

JULY 10, 2018 — Norway's Havyard Design & Solutions is providing the design for two new cargo vessels for Royal Arctic Line A/S, which has an exclusive license from the Greenland government to handle all sea freight to and from the 13 biggest ports in Greenland.

The vessels will be carrying temperature-regulated containers and general cargo and will be an important part of the infrastructure in Greenland.

Royal Arctic Line's license also entails multiple obligations regarding frequency, capacity and delivery of supplies for all towns on Greenland's west and east coasts. The two vessels will operate in northwest Greenland, placing stringent requirements on the vessels' design, as they will operate in a rough climate, sail in and out of shallow ports, and must meet ice class requirements and comply with the Polar Code.

To meet these requirements, the Havyard 974 desgn was developed in close collaboration with the shipping company..

"Our collaboration with Royal Arctic Line A/S has been very fruitful, and there's a good chance that Havyard will get more opportunities in this segment,’" says Senior Vice President Sales Gisle Vinjevoll Thrane.

The vessels will be built at Zamakona Shipyards in Spain and are scheduled for delivery in 2020.

They will take over from the vessels Pajuttaat and Vestlandia, which were built in 1979 and 1983, respectively.

The new ships mark an important milestone for Royal Arctic Line’s strategy to renew outdated vessels.

"The capacity of the new vessels will be much greater than the old ones." says Head of Fleet Management Anders Bay Larsen.

With a total cargo capacity of 60 containers or 5,00 pallets, each 67 m cargo vessel will have four cargo holds, all with different temperature zones, from refrigeration at -27°C to cooling at +4°C, in addition to standard compartments.