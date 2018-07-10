Knud E. Hansen extends its reach in Canadian market

JULY 10, 2018 — Danish naval architectural firm Knud E. Hansen A/S has now established a permanent presence in Canada.

Halifax, Nova Scotia, will serve as the home base for Senior Naval Architect & Project Manager, Sam Stark, who has been with the company since 2013.

The new location will allow Knud E. Hansen to focus specifically on the growing maritime sector in the Canadian market as well as the increase in demand for ship tonnage in the Arctic region. It will also allow Knud E. Hansen to provide local expertise and the availability of technical consulting services at short notice to new and existing Canadian clients.

Over the years, Knud E. Hansen has worked closely years with a number of Canadian shipowners and operators including Marine Atlantic Inc., BC Ferries, and the Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, and looks forward to building on these relationships and fostering new ones.

Sam Stark will continue to assist other offices with engineering project work while taking on the additional role of increasing awareness of Knud E. Hansen in Canada and pursuing new design and engineering opportunities for the company.