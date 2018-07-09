Island Offshore books seven year charter for Island Pride

JULY 9, 2018 — Ulsteinvik, Norway, headquartered Island Offshore reports that it has agreed a seven year contract for its multi-functional subsea support and construction vessel Island Pride with Ocean Infinity, a technology company that specializes in the merging of big data and subsea technology.

The vessel will expand Ocean Infinity's platform for AUV data acquisition and analysis, and support a variety of operations globally.

Delivered by the then STX OSV shipyard in Brevik, Norway, in 2014, the UT 737 design Island Pride measures 103 m in length with a beam of 21 m and free deck space of 880 sq.m. Equipped with deep water crane and two work-class ROVs Island Pride is well suited for Ocean Infinity's operations.

Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett commented, "We are very excited to have agreed this charter with Island Offshore. Given our success in the market and our clear path to future growth we felt it was important to expand by partnering for the long term. Island Offshore has proved to be a great vessel owner to work with and we look forward to a long and successful relationship as our business continues its rapid expansion."

Havard Ulstein, CEO Island Offshore, commented "This charter is a clear statement of confidence in our vessel, crew and the long term stability of our business. We are thrilled to join Ocean Infinity as they push the boundaries of technology and that they chose us to support them in that goal."

The Island Offshore Group is privately owned by the Chouest and Ulstein families and currently operates a fleet of 26 vessels ranging from Platform Supply vessels, Anchor Handling Vessels, and Subsea Construction Vessels to Light Well Intervention Vessels. In addition, the group has one vessel under construction.