Wilson ASA to roll out Transas Fleet Operations Solution

JULY 9, 2018 — Wärtsilä company Transas has signed a landmark contract to supply a Fleet Operations Solution (FOS) to Bergen, Norway, headquartered ship operator Wilson ASA.

The FOS creates an infrastructure that includes onboard navigational and communication components to provide enhanced connectivity for business communications and crew services, and access to fleet data from shore-based locations for complete situational awareness.

This will be one of the first applications of the Thesis concept within Wärtsilä's Smart Marine Ecosystem vision. Wärtsilä's acquisition of Transas was seen as being an important advance in achieving that vision.

Thesis creates a collaborative environment for ship operations by connecting fleet operations with the ships, the port, and with coastal traffic management, using shared data to increase safety, reliability, and efficiency. This structure is an important element in Wärtsilä's vision for future shipping, which uses high levels of connectivity and digitalization to enable the optimal use of resources, the highest levels of safety, and the least possible impact on the environment.

The managed service solution incorporates elements of the recently launched A-suite portfolio, a portfolio of decision support tools developed by Transas. It sets a new industry precedent by adopting machine-learning techniques in a maritime setting to increase navigational safety and enhance efficiency. The FOS comprises an intelligent tool kit designed to improve vessel operations, while releasing resources for other work tasks, thereby promoting improved fleet efficiency, safety and compliance.

Wilson will also use the Advanced Remote Training for Seafarers (ARTS) module, an e-learning solution within A-Suite with online access to manufacturer approved, type specific training courses for Navi-Sailor ECDIS. This is fully compliant with SOLAS, ISM, and STCW requirements.

"This landmark contract with Wilson to roll out the Fleet Operations Solution demonstrates the value that digital solutions can add to large fleet operations in today's business environment. Joined-up technology has a definite role to play in the marine sector's transition to a new era of efficiency," says Frank Coles, Transas Leader for Wärtsilä Voyage Solutions.

"For Wilson's extensive fleet operations, flexibility and reliability are of the utmost importance. We have worked with Transas for several years, and see them as a trustworthy and competitive partner in developing the systems needed to secure our most efficient operations, and we expect that within a short period Transas will be able to equip our vessels and support them," says Thorbjørn Dalsøren, General Director, Wilson Ship Management.

As a managed service, the FOS delivers a number of benefits to ship owners and operators. These include fixed monthly fee payment terms, which cover ECDIS charts and associated updates, and maintenance. It incorporates all airtime costs, and brings predictability to data services and satcom fees.

The Transas Fleet Operations Solution increases navigational safety and efficiency