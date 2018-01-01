You have the experience the U.S. Coast Guard needs!

Help to maintain the safety of the world’s marine transportation system. Join our passionate team of Marine Transportation Specialists where you can put your knowledge and experience to work ensuring that mariners receive necessary training and relevant testing in order to qualify for a U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential.

The U.S. Coast Guard currently has four Marine Transportation Specialist positions open at the National Maritime Center in Martinsburg West Virginia.

To learn more and apply for these positions visit www.USAJOBS.gov or select the links below:

Deck:

o 18-1738-SE-RD-M and/or 18-1738-SE-RD-D

o 18-1534-SE-BK-M and/or 18-1534-SE-BK-D

Engine

o 18-1662-SE-RD-M and/or 18-1662-SE-RD-D

o 18-1703-SE-RD-M and/or 18-1703-SE-RD-D