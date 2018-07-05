HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.055 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The cash dividend is payable on August 15, 2018 to all shareholders of record as at August 3, 2018.



About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates in the marine midstream space through its ownership of the general partner and a portion of the outstanding limited partner interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and an interest in the general partner and a portion of the outstanding limited partner interests in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). The general partners own all of the outstanding incentive distribution rights of these entities. In addition, Teekay has a controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and directly owns three floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units. The combined Teekay entities operate total assets under management of approximately $16.7 billion, comprised of approximately 220 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 14 countries and approximately 8,300 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

For Investor Relations enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com

Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/05/1533963/0/en/Teekay-Corporation-Declares-Dividend.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628