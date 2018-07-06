Bonal International Reports Fourteenth Consecutive Profitable Year and Thirteenth consecutive year issuing dividends

ROYAL OAK, Mich., July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonal International, Inc. (OTC:BONL) announced that fiscal year 2018 was its fourteenth consecutive profitable year. Revenue was $2,292,208, up 42.3 percent, rebounding from last year’s revenue of $1,610,471. Net income surged to $284,753, up from $54,357 last year. Earnings per share were $0.16 per share, up from last year’s $0.03 per share. Stockholders’ equity was up 7.6 percent to $1,564,144, from $1,454,183 last year.



“Fiscal year 2018 was a good year for Bonal International. We posted the sixth best year in both revenue and net income with shareholders’ equity at the third highest level in our 34-year history,” said Thomas E. Hebel, Chairman. “Our successful streak of posting profits and issuing dividends continued. We posted net income of $284,753, or 12.4 percent of revenue, and issued two, $0.05 per share, dividends during the fiscal year. Bonal’s customers continued to prove they value the quality performance and the cost-saving ability of our patented Meta-Lax® equipment. They accounted for a very impressive 63 percent of our sales by volume, by ordering additional equipment or referring other customers to us. This figure is up from 54 percent last year. Some of the more popular organizations ordering additional Meta-Lax equipment included the U.S. Army, General Dynamics, Siemens, and Timken. Bonal sold equipment into 16 foreign countries this year, up from 12 last year.”

In fiscal year 2018, the board of directors issued two dividends totaling $0.10 per share, making this the thirteenth consecutive year issuing dividends.

Fiscal Year Ending March 31 2018 2017 Revenue $ 2,292,208 $ 1,610,471 Net Income $ 284,753 $ 54,357 Earnings Per Share $ 0.16 $ 0.04

Bonal International Reports Fourth Quarter

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $567,046, up 35.3 percent from last year’s $419,088. The Company posted net income of $53,654, down from last year’s $64,278 net income for the same quarter.

Fourth Quarter Ending March 31 2018 2017 Revenue $ 567,046 $ 419,088 Net Income $ 53,654 $ 64,278 Earnings Per Share $ 0.03 $ 0.04

Bonal International, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bonal Technologies, Inc. is the patent holder and world’s leading provider of sub-harmonic vibratory stress relief and weld conditioning technology. Bonal provides three lines of equipment - Meta-Lax® Stress Relief and Weld Conditioning, Pulse Puddle Arc Welding®, and Black Magic® Distortion Control, which are sold in the United States and in more than 61 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Royal Oak, Mich., Bonal serves the aerospace, armament, automotive, petroleum, die-casting, mining, racing, machine tool building, plastic molding, shipbuilding, and welding industries. Bonal’s Meta-Lax technology is used to eliminate thermal stress in metal parts, thereby preventing warping and cracking, at a fraction of the energy and monetary costs of competing technologies. For more information visit www.Bonal.com or call 1-800-META-LAX.

Contact: Thomas E. Hebel Toll Free: 800.638.2529 ext.236 International: 248.582.0900 ext.236 Email: [email protected]

