Larson Electronics LLC Releases Emergency LED Light with Battery Backup and Stainless Steel Latches

KEMP, Texas, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC has announced the release of a new hazardous area LED light that is U.S./Canada U.L. approved Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D, UL 1598A listed, specifically designed for wet and corrosive marine environments. This United States Coast Guard approved LED features amber, red, green and blue color options and is ideal for oil rigs, ships, chemical storage centers and offshore applications.

The HALP-EMG-48-2L-LED-SS hazardous area emergency LED light fixture from Larson Electronics is a 56 watt, four-foot-long, two lamp LED fixture that produces 7,000 lumens of top quality hazardous location light that will reduce operating costs, improve light quality and reduce frequent servicing interval downtime. The lamp has a 50,000-hour rated lifespan and a UL 1598A outdoor marine rating that meets US Coast Guard specifications.

This emergency LED includes a battery backup that will run one bulb at 20 watts for 90 minutes after power is lost at 3500 lumens. The light then recharges the battery itself once normal power has been restored, and the battery is kept in a ready state. The HALP-EMG-48-2L-LED-SS can also be configured as an emergency only unit, where the light will only operate in loss of power situations.

The HALP-EMG-48-2L-LED-SS hazardous area LED light fixture is designed for use in wet areas and saltwater-marine environments where corrosion resistance is critical to equipment longevity and safety. The fixture housing is constructed of extruded aluminum with a polycarbonate lens protecting the LEDs during rough use. The two LED T-Style lamps have no filaments or fragile housings to break during operation, and have no warm-up or cool-down time, so the colored illumination will be instantaneous. This 2-lamp hazardous location LED features stainless steel flange mounts, which provides some shock absorbency, but suspension mounting is also available for operators who need to mount the fixture away from the ceiling.

“Not many lighting fixtures receive US Coast Guard approval on top of marine ratings,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This emergency LED is a fixture that has been specially engineered to perform flawlessly in wet hazardous locations, so operators can rest assured this unit will provide the high-quality failsafe LED light it promises.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

