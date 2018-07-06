Japan's first LNG bunkering vessel set to start operations in 2020

JULY 6, 2018 — Shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries is to build Japan's first

LNG bunkering vessel.

The 3,500 cu.m capacity vessel is being built for Central LNG Shipping Japan Corporation (CLS), a joint venture established by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, in May, along with Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation (CLMF).

The two JV's were set up to launch the LNG bunkering business in the Chubu (central) region of Japan.

The bunkering vessel will be owned and managed by CLS, and LNG will be supplied to end-users through CLMF.

Principal Particulars of LNG bunkering vessel

LNG cargo tank capacity : 3,500 cu.m.

Gross tonnage : 4,100 tons

Length overall : 81.7 m

Breadth : 18.0 m

Delivery : Sept. – Dec. 2020