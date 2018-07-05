Bisso Towing orders 6,800 bhp ASD tractor tug

JULY 5, 2018 — Bisso Towboat Co, Inc., Luling, LA, has reached an agreement with the Main Iron Works shipyard, Houma, LA, to begin construction of a new 6,008 bhp EPA Tier 4 compliant ASD tractor tug that it says will be the most powerful ship assist tug on the Mississippi River.

The tug will feature two Caterpillar 3516E Tier 4F main propulsion engines generating 3,004 bhpeach at 1,800 RPM. They will drive two Rolls-Royce Type US 255FP azimuthing thrusters with 98.4" diameter x 94.3" pitch four bladed stainless steel propellers set in stainless steel nozzles. Estimated Bollard Pull will be 80 Tons.

Auxiliary equipment will include a JonRie Series 240 Escort Winch, John Deere 99 kW generator sets and a full complement of safety, monitoring and electronic equipment.

Tankage includes capacities for 30,162 gallons of diesel fuel, 1,442 gallons of lube oil, 1,442 gallons of hydraulic oil, 3,000 gallons of urea and 9,538 gallons of potable water.

Bisso says the new tug will further enhance Bisso's position as having the largest fleet of ASD tractor tugs serving the Mississippi River ship-assist trade. Construction is scheduled to commence later in the summer of 2018 with delivery expected in the fall of 2019.