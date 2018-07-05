LNG fueled 200K DWT bulker concept design gains AiP

JULY 5, 2018 — ClassNK has given approval in principle (AiP) to the concept design for a 200,000 DWT LNG-fueled bulk carrier developed by NYK Line (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha) and shipbuilder Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU).

The basic design was created by JMU based on its current designs for heavy oil fueled bulkers. Combining the GHG emission reductions resulting from those designs with the use of LNG fuel, the ship will be able to lower its Energy Efficient Design Index, or EEDI, by about 40 percent, contributing to the IMO strategy of a 40 percent improvement in the global shipping industry’s fuel efficiency by 2030.

The arrangement of the LNG-fuel tank and the LNG-fuel supply-system equipment allows the ship to increase its cargo-hold volume and reduce fuel consumption in comparison to a conventional bulk carrier of the same size, despite the weight increase caused by additional equipment.

Following the granting of the ClassNK AiP, NYK and JMU can now begin negotiations with potential customers.