EMGS: Vessel update and activity for the second quarter 2018





Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company" or "EMGS") releases information on vessel activity and utilisation 4-5 working days after the close of each quarter. The Company defines vessel utilisation as the percentage of the vessel charter period spent on proprietary or multi-client data acquisition. Downtime (technical or maritime), mobilisation, steaming, and some standby activities are not included in the utilisation rate.



Vessel utilisation for the second quarter 2018 was 31% compared with 85% for the second quarter in 2017.

In the second quarter of 2018, the Company's vessels were allocated 31% to multi-client projects and no time was spent on proprietary work. In the comparable quarter of 2017, the vessels were allocated 85% to multi-client projects and no time was spent on proprietary work.



EMGS had two vessels in operation and recorded 6.0 vessel months in the quarter. In the second quarter 2017, the Company recorded 3.0 vessel months.



Vessel activity

The Atlantic Guardian acquired data on a multi-client survey in the Barents Sea in the beginning of the quarter, after which she acquired data on two multi-client surveys in the North Sea until 17 June 2018.



The Atlantic Guardian's utilisation for the second quarter was 63%.



The BOA Thalassa has been idle this quarter with a utilization of 0%.



Multi-client revenues in the second quarter

The new revenue recognition standard, IFRS 15, was effective from 1 January 2018. The new standard's impact on recognition of multi-client pre-funding revenues has still not been finally concluded. The interpretation of the new standard is the same as last quarter. The multi-client prefunding revenues are recognised at the point in time final data is delivered to the customer, and not based on the so-called Percentage of Completion (POC) principle. The Company expects to record approximately USD 7 million in multi-client revenues for the second quarter 2018.



If the Company had used the same revenue recognition principles as in 2017 (i.e. the POC principle), the multi-client revenues for the second quarter 2018 would have totaled approximately USD 9 million.



The difference in revenues are timing differences only and does not have any effect on cashflow.



